The Lake Havasu City Police Department will offer several community policing workshops and presentations over the next few months.
The purpose of these workshops is to give local residents an opportunity to learn about what police work is like in Lake Havasu City, directly from police department employees.
Citizens can get a chance to learn about the department’s use of force policy, patrol procedures, investigative techniques, and various other duties that its employees are entrusted with.
The first workshop will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LHCPD Training Facility (2389 N. Pima Dr.) The goal of this first workshop is to give individuals the opportunity to utilize the LHCPD Virtra Police Training Simulator, which will allow them to participate in realistic scenarios.
The Virtra simulator is designed to help prepare law enforcement officers for real-life incidents.
While in the simulator, participants will use imitation weapons and decide on the best course of action needed to handle a use-of-force related situation, like real-world incidents that officers face on a regular basis.
Space is limited. Participants will be required to complete an application and undergo a limited background check process.
Downloadable applications will be attached to this press release, and copies will also be available at the Lake Havasu City Police Department (2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.)
Completed applications can be sent to Sgt. Lorne Jackson at jacksonl@lhcaz.gov, or dropped off at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. For more information, contact Jackson at 928-855-1171 ext. 5211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.