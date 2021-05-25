Lake Havasu City offices are closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Police and fire department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed. All City offices will resume normal schedules on Tuesday, June 1. The Aquatic Center and Community Center is closed Monday. Trash and recycling schedules are not interrupted.
— Today’s News-Herald
