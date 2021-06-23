The Lake Havasu City Council has signed off on purchasing the last of the vehicles needed to get the city’s new tri-layered transportation system up and running next fiscal year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved the purchase of three Lonestar Van Promasters, which are ADA compliant low floor full-sized vans with a ramp for easy entry and exit from the vehicle. Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said he expects the vans to be delivered in two to three weeks. Each van costs $78,329 for a grand total of about $235,000 for all three. Cipres said federal grants covered about $194,000 of that cost, with a local match of about $41,000 for the three vehicles combined.
Including the three vans, the council has agreed to purchase a total of eight new vehicles for the transportation department over the last year – four of which have already arrived in Havasu.
The Lonestar vans, which have six seats for passengers and two places for wheelchairs, are for Flex which will replace the current services offered to elderly and handicapped residents by Havasu Mobility. Cipres said Havasu Mobility currently uses two Dodge Caravans and a Ford Transit with a lift for passengers with wheelchairs. He said the Caravans will help out with Flex for a few weeks until the new vans arrive, but they will likely end up being used to provide rides for Direct.
Cipres said the Ford Transit will likely be phased out in favor of the new vans with ramps.
“We are getting away from lifts completely,” Cipres said. “They are hard to maintain and there are other issues with them as well – in fact that one is in the shop again.”
The next layer in the three-tiered transportation system is Direct, which will provide an on-demand service similar to ride shares like Uber or Lyft that will pick up passengers where they are, and transport them to their desired location within the city. Cipres said there will be four vehicles primarily used for Direct when the service starts up next fall – including the Dodge Caravans already utilized by Havasu Mobility. The council also agreed to purchase two Ford Edge SUV’s in late January for Direct and Cipres said those vehicles finally arrived in Havasu last week.
The final part of the new transportation system will be the fixed route bus system called Bridge. Bridge will kick off with a single route that circulates around the downtown area along McCulloch from Main Street to the channel area. The City Council has agreed to purchase a total of three buses for Bridge.
The city has already received one Arboc Low Floor bus that is handicap accessible with spots for wheelchairs – that bus is expected to be used for the pilot route and the initial Downtown Circulator route starting this fall. Havasu has also ordered a second Arboc bus that Cipres said is expected to be delivered sometime after Jan. 1, 2022. The second Arboc will be used when the city starts its second fixed-route – an express route out to The Shops at Lake Havasu and back – in early 2022.
Havasu has also purchased a Starcraft Starlite bus that has already been received. The Starlite is slightly smaller than the Arboc buses, but it is not handicap accessible. Cipres has previously said the plan is to use the Starcraft mostly for special routes and as a back up to the two Arbocs. He said when running a fixed route, the Starlite would be paired with another handicap-accessible vehicle so that services are not restricted.
(1) comment
Waste of taxpayer dollars!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.