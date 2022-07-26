Dick Samp Memorial Park will be getting four new pickleball courts in about three months, bringing the total number of courts up to 16.
The project, which will be fully funded through anonymous donations, was given the go ahead by the Lake Havasu City Council during its meeting Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to award the bid for construction of the new courts to Kingman-based T.R. Orr for $371,308.18. The total cost of the project, including designs will be $394,548.18.
Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan budgeted $250,000 for designs and construction of the courts after the city received an anonymous donation of $250,000 for this specific project in December. Although the final cost of the project is more than budgeted, the donor agreed to cover the difference with a second donation of $144,548.18. The council voted unanimously to accept that donation prior to hiring T.R. Orr to provide the work.
Prior to accepting the donation, Mayor Cal Sheehy thanked the donor, whoever they are.
“It’s quite amazing that we have members in our community willing to donate this type of money to be able to facilitate a passion of theirs - I would assume,” Sheehy said. “Nearly $400,000 to put in four pickleball courts and they are covering the entire cost, so there is no out of pocket cost for citizens at all. There are hundreds of citizens that enjoy pickleball, they are very passionate about their sport, and they do some great things for our community.”
Keane said the construction contract is for 120 days once T.R. Orr is given the notice to proceed. Once completed, the park will have all 16 of the pickleball courts laid out in the master plan for Dick Samp Park.
“There is still some auxiliary work to be done with some sidewalks, and lighting is still in discussion if we want to eventually add that to the project going forward,” Keane said. “But the 16 courts would then be completed.”
Keane said conceptual designs for the pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park were completed in 2016 with a total of 16 pickleball courts. Lake Havasu City built the first four courts later that year. T.R. Orr was then hired by Havasu in 2020 to construct eight additional pickleball courts in 2020 with the help of donations from the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association.
The local pickleball association has expressed interest in adding lighting to the pickleball area – similar to the lights at the tennis courts at Lake Havasu High School – to allow visitors and residents to use the courts even after the sun goes down. Lights would be especially useful during warmer months when it is too hot to spend much time outside during the day.
During the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting in May, Doug Carr with the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association told the board that the group plans to raise more money to help the city pay for lights at the courts.
Although the pickleball portion of Dick Samp Park will be more-or-less complete once the final four courts are finished, Keane said there will still be lots of space for other improvements in that area as they are needed.
“The Dick Samp Park master plan still has a lot of other items that could be placed in that park – it is a large parcel of land,” Keane said.
Keane said the master plan includes a couple more baseball diamonds, a dog park, walking path and more.
“There are plenty of opportunities there,” he said. “It is a big piece of land that can be utilized in the future as we grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.