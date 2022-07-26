Pickleball

Annette Henry hits the ball back over the net as her teammate Pat Rivard looks on at the pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park on Monday.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Dick Samp Memorial Park will be getting four new pickleball courts in about three months, bringing the total number of courts up to 16.

The project, which will be fully funded through anonymous donations, was given the go ahead by the Lake Havasu City Council during its meeting Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to award the bid for construction of the new courts to Kingman-based T.R. Orr for $371,308.18. The total cost of the project, including designs will be $394,548.18.

