With nary a flake in sight, there was still a need for 5,000 feet of snow fencing in Lake Havasu City this week.
A crew of municipal employees used the lacy mesh to rope off 60 ramadas in city parks. The structures were attracting too many groups of people who were congregating and not practicing good social distancing, said Mike Keane. Keane is the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The effort began Tuesday morning and was wrapped up by noon on Wednesday. Keane said the city had a good supply of the orange fencing on hand for the project, but not quite enough. Additional plastic fencing was purchased from local hardware stores.
While swaddling all city park ramadas in snow fencing seems like a drastic measure, it was a necessary step, Keane said.
“Just watching the ramadas on the weekends – people weren’t really social distancing. The fencing will help encourage it,” he said.
Prior to the fencing project, city workers were passing through the parks twice a day to disinfect the concrete picnic tables sitting under ramada shade covers. But “it wasn’t enough,” Keane said.
Park restrooms were closed weeks ago in response to the coronavirus threat. This week’s suspension of ramada use may well be the last park frill to be sacrificed in the name of safety.
“There’s not much left for us to close,” Keane said. “There are not a lot of amenities left.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said fencing off the ramadas was ultimately in response to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s order to practice physical distancing during the pandemic.
“Our parks still have plenty of open space and trails for people if they need to stretch out,” Knudson said.
