Calling the final results of a salary study underwhelming, the Lake Havasu City Council directed staff back to the drawing board. A revised plan could bring the total price tag of the salary changes to $1.8 million.
Council members held a work session attended by the department heads and several other staff members Thursday night to discuss the city’s pay structure in greater detail.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the changes proposed during the meeting could mean the city will need to find ways to raise revenue going forward.
Everyone who spoke during the session said consultant Baker Tilly’s efforts were underwhelming. Human Resources Director Sawn Marie Irula said the consultant appears to have done the bare minimum to meet the requirements laid out in the $91,500 contract awarded to them by the City Council on July 9, 2019.
No representatives from Baker Tilly attended the meeting.
The City Council and several employees and department heads all indicated they are happy with the new pay ranges, but since the study was released city staff has had to redo much of what was included in the original scope of work.
The most pressing concern was that the recommended implementation plan did not do enough to address compaction issues that were a primary reason for undergoing the study in the first place.
In the end, City Council members unanimously agreed to direct staff to work with each department head within the city to come up with a specific plan for their department during implementation on top of Baker Tilly’s recommendation. The council also directed City Manager Jess Knudson to make sure specialty pay is included in implementation this year, and to put together a pay philosophy that includes step increases similar to the city’s current system so employees will know how they will be able to move through the pay scale when it is implemented.
The city had been hoping to implement the new pay scale on Sept. 5, but with significant changes to the implementation plan that date has been push back to October. The proposed changes are also expected to cost the city roughly $600,000 more than Baker Tilly’s proposal, bringing the total cost to around $1.8 million.
During the meeting the City Council was presented with four potential options for implementation including going with Baker Tilly’s only recommendation that addressed compaction. That recommendation would move any employee up to the minimum of the new salary range if they are not already earning that amount, then give workers an extra 0.5% raise for every year of experience.
Knudson explained that the main issues with that recommendation was that it would negatively impact employees who have been working for the city for years, but were recently promoted to a new position. Another downside of the recommendation was that separation of pay between employees with various years of service would be minimal under Baker Tilly’s plan.
The second option presented would tweak the consultant’s recommendation to base salary increases on years of service with the city, rather than years in their current positions. A second change would have increased the amount per year of service from 0.5% to 1%. Both changes would have cost the city $500,000 apiece more than the $1.26 million for option 1.
Option 3 used the basics of Baker Tilly’s recommendation, but allowed each department head to come up with a plan to directly address the situations within their respective departments. Each department head came up with a plan and cost estimate for what how they would like to implement results of the study which worked out to $539,895 in addition to the $1.26 already set aside to implement the pay study.
For example, the Fire Chief Peter Pilafas’ plan would give a 0.75% raise per year of service with a maximum increase of 10% for those already within the pay range. Pilafas also suggested offsetting the cost with sacrificing specialty pay within the department for extra duties such as an EMT or an engineer, which would save about $78,000. Ultimately the City Council decided to put specialty pay back into the implementation for every applicable department.
Public Works Director Greg Froslie said the directors had to work quickly to put together their recommendations within the last six days. He said the $50,000 he requested for his department is “really a high level guess” and he would need more time to work out all the details.
Troubles with Baker Tilly
Froslie said the department head’s contact with the consultant was very sparse throughout the process. He told City Council that he met the consultant during the kick off event and sat down with them for a couple hours for a one-on-one conversation about his department before they left. But that was the last time that he saw them.
Police Chief Dan Doyle later jokingly wondered how Froslie scored so much time with the consultants, saying other departments probably got about 1/10th that amount of face time with Baker Tilly.
Froslie also said that about two weeks before the final report was presented the department heads were sent the job descriptions that Baker Tilly was hired to redo, but he said every single description was way off the mark and had to be rewritten.
Irula said it appeared that Baker Tilly copy pasted the job description from the questionnaires they had sent out to employees a year ago, but they didn’t take into account that some employees with the same job title have different duties.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said the most usable piece from the study was the pay scales provided, though he noted that was a data gathering operation rather than actual consulting work.
The City Council hired Baker Tilly for up to $91,500. Knudson said the city has been paying as different steps have been completed, but he said the city is planning not to use Baker Tilly for any of the remaining work which he said should save the city about $25,000 of that.
(1) comment
"No representatives from Baker Tilly attended the meeting." Why would they? They got there $91,500 and hit the road!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.