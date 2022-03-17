After a second round of discussions about how to bring taller buildings and greater density to a pair of residential districts in Lake Havasu City’s downtown area, the Planning and Zoning Commission directed city staff to write up some potential changes to the code for commissioners to consider next month.
Following up on a discussion last month, the commission considered potential changes to the Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential-Commercial Health districts. Both districts are located on either side of the portion of N. McCulloch Boulevard commonly called “Main Street,” between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive.
Although there was some disagreement amongst commissioners during the discussion at Wednesday’s meeting, multiple commissioners appeared to support requiring a minimum of two stories for at least a portion of any development in those districts. There was also some support for additional design requirements that would keep future developments more in line with Havasu’s original vision for those areas.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that these districts were originally intended to provide medium to high-density residential development in the downtown area, while also creating a more walkable Main Street area by encouraging a pedestrian connection to Main Street.
Currently, the development code allows for buildings up to 42 feet tall in both districts, with no maximum density requirements. It also allows front doors, porches and stoops to face the street with a property-line setback of 10 feet to allow for the desired pedestrian connection. But Morris said recent proposals and developments have not always aligned well with the intention of those districts.
“They are not really taking advantage of the increased building height and density allowed in these areas,” Morris said.
Discussion
Chairman Jim Harris kicked off the discussion by saying that he still has the same concerns he expressed during the meeting in February about the city restricting property rights.
“I have a hard time with the word ‘require,’” Harris said. “Maybe ‘allow,’ or ‘heavily suggested.’ This is where we want to go, but I have a hard time requiring property owners to do something that is relatively new and a little more restrictive than what they might have been anticipating. I do agree that this is where we want to go, but I’m concerned about those previous private property rights.”
But Commissioner Suzannah Ballard said softening the language from a requirement to a suggestion wouldn’t do much to address the issue.
“If you reduce that from ‘require’ to ‘encourage’ that would allow anyone who was encouraged to move forward without making any modifications at all,” she said.
Commissioner David Diaz asked if there is a way to enhance the architectural review process to better weed out some of the more undesirable developments without having to institute new requirements.
“If we ‘highly recommend’ does that hold any meat on the bone?” Diaz asked. “It’s interesting because some people are going to say that their finances don’t match up with what we are requiring them to do, so they will just keep the lot undeveloped. There are a lot of questions still, I think.”
Diaz asked specifically about a recent development in the area that the commission looked at during the discussion in February consisting of a single-story four-plex with the back of the residences facing the street.
“It goes against everything that you guys are saying is the spirit of these codes,” Diaz noted. “When that came to the city planning departments and you saw the original plans, how did that conversation go? If it’s built completely different from what we are trying to accomplish here, did we suggest to the builders that we want to get two stories, or we would like to see more porches?”
Morris said that particular project is an example of what is currently allowed in the development code. He told the commission that when the plan came to staff for design review, the city had no choice but to approve the plans.
“If we have something in the language that makes the standards clearer and more forceful then staff has much more weight in saying that they need to make changes to comply with the code,” Morris said. “That project met all of the requirements, so staff had really no option other than to approve it. It wasn’t the best looking design – I’ll admit that – but it is an example, unfortunately, of something that a lot of people would see as less attractive than other types of designs.”
Most of the commission’s discussion about staff’s four suggestions centered on a requirement for buildings to have a minimum of two stories. Commissioner Paul Lehr suggested that, rather than requiring all of the buildings have a second story there could be a requirement for a certain percentage of buildings with more than one story. Lehr suggested requiring 60% have a second story.
“That would encourage breaking up a monolithic height,” Lehr said.
Commissioner Chad Nelson said he though Lehr’s suggestion would be a good compromise, and said he would like to move in that direction.
When asked how such a requirement could be implemented, Morris said perhaps the 60% could be based on the square footage of the units, or maybe the square footage of the entire development being constructed.
“We would have to fine tune that,” Morris said.
Nelson said he was also in favor of adopting requirements for doors facing the right of way to be connected to the street, and for architectural requirements for any wall over 25 feet that faces the street.
“I’m all for having the street connection, and I am all for the architectural enhancements,” he said. “Even if it is a garage, you can still make it look like the front of the house and maybe the door to the garage looks like a front door. I think that is achievable.”
None of the commissioners commented specifically on staff’s suggestion to require a minimum density of 15 residential units per acre in the districts – either for or against.
Next steps
Morris said city staff will begin working on writing up changes to the development code based on the council’s discussion on Wednesday. He said the code changes are expected to come back to the commission during its second meeting in April, where the commission would vote on a recommendation. The changes would then be forwarded to the City Council, likely at its second meeting in May, for a final decision on whether to make changes to the development code.
