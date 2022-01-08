Our Lady of the Lake’s request to build two more buildings on its property to accommodate its growing school was supported by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
The commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the Catholic church’s request for a planned development amendment for its 8.18 acre property at 1975 Daytona Drive – located between Mulberry Avenue and Greentree Drive. The planned development currently allows a maximum three buildings on the property, and Our Lady of the Lake is requesting two additional buildings be approved.
Commissioner Suzannah Ballard recused herself for this item.
According to a site plan included with the request, the property already includes a 23,586 square foot church, a 12,400 square foot educational building that houses Our Lady of the Lake’s current pre-kindergarten through 5th grade classes, and a 4,332 square foot pavilion which is currently under construction. The site plan also includes a 30-foot tall two-story building totaling 26,868 square feet and a proposed 10,594 square foot gymnasium.
“We have looked at this building plan and thought to begin with something even smaller, actually,” said father Chauncey Winkler. “But this is our plan to be able to build out in the future. We wanted to get it all approved at once so that we wouldn’t have to go through all of this in the future when we wanted to finish the building.”
During the public comment period, longtime Havasu resident and member of the church Dante Marinelli told commissioners that the school is already out of available space and the goal is to continue to add one grade for the next three years to reach 8th grade.
“The rush for this building is very important,” Marinelli said. “Our suggestion would not be to build a school in a time period that things are so expensive. This school is now double since we first started, but we need the space… There is definitely a need for private education in Lake Havasu and we hope that we are filling that need – not only with Catholic families.”
According to a Today’s News-Herald article in Feb. 2020, the school building and gym were expected to cost $4.4 million at that time.
Marinelli told the commission that the church has now decided to start with a single story school building because the cost of a two story building is more than the church can afford at this time.
Winkler told the commission that the church is hoping to begin work on the school building this year, in order to be able to accommodate a the schools planned growth. He said the gymnasium would be done at some point in the future when the parish has the money for it. He guessed the gym was still about five years away.
Currently the property has a maximum height of 40 feet, which is not being changed. Although the school building would be 30 feet tall with a second story, no building height was submitted for the proposed gymnasium. But Winkler assured the commission that the gym would also adhere to the 40 foot maximum for the property.
“A two story school building would only be about 30 feet. The church is 40 feet, and it needs to be visibly the tallest building,” he said. “So everything else would be significantly shorter.”
Public comment and discussion
City staff received one letter of opposition to the requested planned development amendment, which was shared with commissioners. There were also three neighbors – all residents of Greentree Drive – who opposed the amendment.
Randy Habeck said his family has owned a house on Greentree for almost 51 years. He noted that the church has always been a good neighbor in the past, but he said he believes that this request is going too far.
Habeck said traffic is already becoming a problem in the neighborhood with people frequently parking in front of houses in the neighborhood on their way to a service, and he noted that the school and gymnasium would take away some of the existing parking spaces on the property.
“I don’t know where they would park when you have a school there,” Habeck said. “The lighting is going to be very disruptive because they have activities after school, the noise factor will take the peace and quiet of our neighborhood and turn it into a school. Our neighborhood is a low density neighborhood. It’s quiet.”
City Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that staff has calculated that the property would need to have at least 325 parking spaces with the additional buildings to comply with city code, and noted that the proposal provides 399 parking spaces on the site plan.
Suzanne Habeck, Randy’s wife, said the peace and quiet is the reason that people choose to live in the neighborhood.
“I believe that this new construction and rezoning would lower our home values and would change the environment of that neighborhood to one that is very different,” she said.
Brian Lauricella, another neighbor on Greentree, said the church property already towers over the homes on his street due to the topography in the area.
“That driveway that comes by the end of my house is already at my roofline,” Lauricella said. “When they are driving out they can basically see into my backyard. With that (school) building next to that – 30 feet high on top of my roofline – I’m basically going to be looking at a block wall. It’s not very appealing and the resale value will probably drop.”
Marinelli spoke in support of the rezone, and noted that the school will be much smaller than many others in Havasu, with a maximum of about 250 students once it reaches its plans for a full Pre-K through 8th grade school. He also noted that there won’t be much noise outside because the students will be inside. He pointed out that there are no plans to build a playground, and kids would be playing inside the gymnasium.
Winkler told the commission that the plan for the foreseeable future is to have one classroom per grade.
“Currently we are one classroom per grade, and we probably would be for some time,” he said. “If, in the distant future, it was available to us and a need was there to go two classrooms per grade, we would not want to block ourselves off from doing that. But as of now one classroom per grade is what we are going for.”
During discussion, chairman Jim Harris said the property and facility has been a church since he came to town in 1974, and noted that many Catholic churches also have schools so this is the type of development neighbor’s should expect on this type of a property.
“From what I see, I think they have plenty of room,” Harris said. “There were some good points brought up. All of the noise will be contained within the multipurpose room. They are not asking for playgrounds and a lot of noise that a typical school would have. They have the room and they have the parking, so I don’t see a problem with it.”
