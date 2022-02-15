The price of homes in Lake Havasu City have been rapidly rising over the past two years, and with buildable land at a premium the city is considering ways it can encourage more residential density in a pair of downtown districts designed for high density housing.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will review and discuss the development standards for the Residential Commercial Health District and the Residential Uptown Main Street district today. Both districts are located on either side of N. McCulloch Boulevard between Swanson and Magnolia, and between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive.
Both districts allow for high density housing with maximum building heights of 42 feet to allow multiple stories – and no maximum density. The district also allows buildings designed with front doors, porches and stoops facing the street. But there are also no minimum housing density requirements in the city’s development code for either district. City staff says recent developments and proposals in those areas are not creating high density housing as envisioned.
“Just looking at some of the proposed developments down there, staff noticed that people are not taking advantage of what these districts are set up for,” said Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman. “So we want to see if we can get some input from the planning commission to see what their thoughts are and see if we can make these zoning districts to their full potential. It just doesn’t seem like we are getting designs that meet the intent of what these districts are. So if we can tweak those requirements a little bit, it will fit in line with what we are thinking for those areas.”
Thuneman said the intent of both districts is to create a walkable, pedestrian-friendly residential area on either side of N. McCulloch Boulevard. He said potential changes could be to set a minimum density for developments in those districts, or perhaps to require that residential developments include multiple stories.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing during its meeting today, starting at 9 a.m. in the council chambers located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd., to discuss and review the development code for those districts, but the commission will not officially vote on anything this time around. Thuneman said staff is simply looking for input and discussion from the commission. If the commission supports the idea of making changes to the development code, then staff would write up a proposal to change the code.
Any proposal to change the development code would then have to come back to the planning and zoning commission to vote on a recommendation, which would then be forwarded to the City Council for a final decision on whether or not to adopt the changes.
