Citing concerns about allowing more storage, especially along the highway at the northern entrance into town, the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of a planned development being requested by U-Haul.
U-Haul is seeking the rezone of a roughly 10-acre triangular-shaped lot at the northernmost city limits along State Route 95, immediately north of London Bridge Road. The lot is currently zoned as a General Commercial/Planned Development, passed in 1997 and updated in 2002, that requires any development on the property to go back through the planned development process for review and approval from the City Council. This request to form a new General Commercial/Planned Development fulfills the requirements of the current PD, in addition to asking for a maximum building height of 45 feet which is 20 feet higher than the lots’ current maximum height.
U-Haul is requesting the new zoning to allow for its plans to build a U-Haul store in that location. The company’s plans include a three story self-storage facility along with mini-storage, truck/trailer sharing, covered and open RV storage, a delivery and receiving area, a showroom and related retail uses.
During the meeting Wednesday, the commission voted 4-2 to recommend denial of U-Haul’s request, with commissioners Chad Nelson and Dan McGowan dissenting. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which is scheduled to make a final decision about the rezone at its Nov. 9 meeting.
During the public hearing Wednesday, Havasu resident Terry Maier told the commission that he opposed the plan, saying that Havasu is a retirement community but it seems to be turning into a “storage unit town.”
“This is a behemoth to be honest with you,” he said. “At 45 feet, there is not a tree in town that is that tall - maybe a few palm trees. I think the outlook of people coming into town and seeing that is not going to be really forgiving to the town… I’ve seen those around the country. They do have a purpose and a function. But right there probably isn’t the place, and a 45 foot elevation is probably not good either.”
Commissioner David Diaz agreed with Maier, and said he has heard similar complaints from other residents around town about the amount of storage popping up in Havasu. He said this particular location would also impact the views from the highway coming from the north.
“When we drove into town before we moved here fulltime, the money shot is when you’re on Highway 95: ‘There is the lake, and look how beautiful that is,’” Diaz said. “This is going to be a pretty big impediment of that view. It is a big building, it is a long building. We have to build out smart. We have to get these lots with some buildings on them, but we have to do it in a smart way.”
Nelson said building heights are frequently an issue that comes up whenever the commission considers a request to rezone a property.
“It is always an issue in Havasu because of the views of the lake as you’re coming into town, or building a structure next to your house,” Nelson said. “This is always going to be an issue on every zoning change that we come up against.”
Nelson said the commission has been pro-building in the past, but noted that a request for a maximum height of 45 feet is a question the commission should consider.
Commissioner Sam Levin asked why U-Haul’s plans include a three-story building rather than a wider one-story structure. Jim Pena, who represented U-Haul at the meeting, said the company has found that these taller multi-story facilities are a more economically viable way to add more storage.
During the meeting City Planner Luke Morris told the commission that the property already had some rough grading work done back in 2009, and the lot sits about 10 to 15 feet below the elevation of State Route 95. Commissioner McGowan pointed out that this would reduce the building’s visibility from the highway, putting the top of the building between 30 and 35 feet higher than the surface of the road. He also suggested that perhaps something could be added to the planned development that requires taller trees, or increasing the density of landscaping required in order to limit the visual impact of the facility.
U-Haul’s landscaping plan, submitted as part of the planned development, calls for a total of 75,685 square feet of landscaping, both along the roughly 1,700 feet of frontage the property has on SR 95 and the 560 feet along London Bridge Road. Morris told the commission that the current landscaping requirement for general commercial calls for a tree every 24 feet, but said the commission or City Council could choose to alter those requirements as part of this planned development process.
Commissioner Gabriele Medley said her major concern with the proposal is the aesthetics of the facility in that particular location.
“I think part of the issue is we don’t want to be like the U-Haul city,” Medley said. “We want it to be a little more aesthetic than that. Maybe move the signage or do some façade change that would make it more palatable for a resort community.”
Pena explained that U-Haul has a basic template for these types of projects, but they do try to tailor the store to each particular community.
“We run with a basic template and kind of tweak it. In some cities, like in Wickenburg, we just opened a location with more of the ranch and rustic look,” Pena said. “We have multiple design plans in multiple cities that we do, so I’m sure our designers can work on something and submit that.”
Nelson noted that this planned development doesn’t have a request for additional signage, so if approved the signs would have to stay within the parameters laid out already in city code. Morris told the council the maximum is 200 square feet of total signage.
Nelson said his biggest concern with the development, as currently proposed, is the open RV and covered RV parking spaces, several of which would be placed along the highway. He said he would prefer if those spaces be completely enclosed, better covered up by landscaping, or eliminated from the plans entirely.
“That is something that I think landscaping should be required to be taller than those buildings, or those buildings not be there at all,” he said. “The footprint is large enough to do the square footage at 25 feet, so I struggle with that open storage right there.”
After discussion Levin made the motion to deny the requested rezone, which Diaz seconded.
“I don’t think this is going to look good for the city,” Levin said. “I don’t want to drive past it every day.”
