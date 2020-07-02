Efforts to flatten the curve by banning mooring in Bridgewater Channel backfired a little bit during the shutdown so boats will continue to be allowed to park on the beach moving forward, say Lake Havasu City officials.
The city banned mooring in the channel for about two months during the stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey that lasted from April through mid-May. But while some restrictions have been put back in place this week as coronavirus cases spike locally and statewide, the no mooring signs posted along the channel during the shutdown have been replaced by signs encouraging social distancing instead.
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained during Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Thursday that because Bridgewater Channel is a navigable waterway, the city doesn’t have the authority to close it down. So during the shutdown they decided to keep boats from pulling up to city-owned beaches in the channel.
“We did suspend mooring in the channel during the stay-home order and what we found is each weekend more and more people piled into the channel with E-Z Up tents and other stuff, really with no ability to physically distance,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said the beaches actually attracted more people with the no mooring restrictions in place than they otherwise would have. He said they found that boats parked on the beach seem to create a bit of a physical barrier that helps parties keep together, but separate from others.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the problems became even more pronounced during Memorial Day when the city was packed with visitors over the three-day weekend. Independence Day is expected to be just as busy in Havasu.
“It really caused a whole lot of problems,” Knudson said. “We had folks everywhere, the boats were docked, and it really was an unsafe environment. So we have learned from some of that. Any time we end up closing something we have to be very cognizant of the fact that we are potentially pushing back traffic that would otherwise be congregating there to other areas, and fewer areas would mean larger crowds… Really the message we are trying to send for this weekend is, ‘spread out and stay safe.’”
