Lake Havasu City is considering waiving rental fees at city parks for the rest of 2020 in an effort to help struggling businesses and give citizens more fitness options.
The City Council will consider the resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, which would eliminate fees associated with renting areas within any of the city parks throughout Havasu.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the intent of the resolution is to allow local businesses, particularly gyms and fitness-based businesses, some outdoor space in which they can hold various classes and other programs that have been put on hold due to orders from Governor Doug Ducey which close such businesses’ indoor facilities during the pandemic.
“I’ve been working with our business community throughout this entire pandemic to ensure that we are protecting lives and livelihoods,” Sheehy said. “This is one small step that Lake Havasu City can do to ensure that these businesses can still survive through these closures, and it also provides these services that are so vital to so many members of our community. So I brought the item forward.”
The current cost for a business to reserve space in a city park ranges from $21 a day for a small ramada to $259 a day for a large park area between 40,000 and 75,000 square feet. Lake Havasu City adopted fees for businesses to use city parks for fitness classes in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.