Lake Havasu City’s plan to distribute a portion of the money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to sustainable social service-focused projects and programs has generated a lot of interest from local organizations.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city has received 19 applications prior to the deadline on Dec. 9, and those applications requested a combined total of $2,409,290 in grants.
The City Council has set aside up to $1 million from ARPA for the grants, stating that they want the grants to be awarded to a sustainable project, program, or resource that has a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent. They have also said proposals should address food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social services needed in Havasu.
Although the City Council will ultimately be responsible for determining who will get the grants, and how much each grant will be for, it created a new advisory body to help vet the applicants and advise the council on those decisions. The Community Resource Coalition is made up of Havasu residents appointed by the council. The coalition’s first job was to create the application and review process for organizations interested in pursuing the grants.
Now that the deadline for applications has passed, coalition members are reviewing each of the applications submitted, and using the scoring rubric they created to grade each proposal.
The coalition is scheduled to meet Jan. 12 at 11 a.m., although that meeting is still subject to change according to City Attorney Kelly Garry. During that meeting, the coalition members will gather to tally up everyone’s scores for each of the proposals, and discuss how it wants to recommend that City Council divy up the grants.
The council has said it hopes to be able to award the grants by this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.