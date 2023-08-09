The Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Department announced Wednesday that it has received The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting due to the city’s annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
“I’m very proud of the team’s work preparing the annual comprehensive financial report,” said Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen. “Our team takes pride in producing a report that is accurate and informative, and I am very fortunate to be a part of this group of finance professionals.”
