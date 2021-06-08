The Lake Havasu City Finance Department received The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The award is a form of acknowledgment in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and is a reflection of the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
“I’m very proud of the finance team’s dedication in preparing the fiscal year 2021 budget,” said Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen. “Every year our team works very hard in producing a budget document that meets nationally recognized guidelines.”
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association that serves nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners with offices in Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
