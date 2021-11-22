Lake Havasu City will hold its annual free Christmas community dinner on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Aquatic Center. Early bird dining begins at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30, and the second serving is scheduled for 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:45. Both servings are first-come, first-served, with up to 500 people per seating.
The dinner provides a relaxed atmosphere to share a traditional Christmas feast. Turkeys for the meal are being donated by Shugrue’s Restaurant and prepared by Chef Trevor Best, and WAVE culinary and hospitality students. The meal also includes ham, potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, vegetables, and pie for dessert. Santa will make an appearance at both servings, with toys for children, sponsored by the River Riders Motorcycle Club and distributed by Firefighter Charities. Picture Perfect Photography will be on site to take free portraits for families.
To volunteer for the event, go to lhcaz.gov/volunteer and register before Dec. 1. For information, call the Mayor’s Office at 928-453-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.