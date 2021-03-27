The Lake Havasu City Fire Department expects a pair of new ambulances to provide a significant boost to the services it is able to provide — especially if plans to add some more manpower pan out.
The City Council solidified plans to add two used alternative response vehicles – or ambulances – to the fire department’s fleet on Tuesday. Fire Chief Peter Pilafas told the council he expects the purchases to help decrease the department’s response times, free up fire engines for other calls, and allow the department to provide backup emergency medical services if needed.
“These vehicles will assist with applying the appropriate vehicle to the appropriate call,” Pilafas said.
Pilafas told the council that the fire department responds to a wide variety of calls. While some of those calls will still require a fire engine to respond, others could be handled with just an alternative response vehicle.
“They are going to take the low-acuity calls so I don’t have to send the engine,” Pilafas said.
Pilafas said the ability to free up the fire engines will also help to decrease response times for the fire department. He noted that currently if an engine is out on a call, if another call comes in from that area the department has to respond with an engine from a different station.
“It is important that each of the districts that we have fire stations in are handling their call load,” the fire chief said.
Another major advantage the additional ambulances will provide, according to Pilafas, is an improved ability to provide emergency medical services to citizens. Pilafas said that River Medical will continue to be the primary EMS provider in the area, and said he has worked with them closely since becoming Fire Chief about a year ago.
“Coming in here for a year and looking at the emergency medical system, there is no redundancy to the system,” Pilafas said. “River Medical is our primary provider – there is no one else to back them up. So what I am doing is creating that and making sure that the citizens have the care that they need, and get the definitive care in a timely manner.”
Pilafas noted that since he has been in Havasu there have been a total of 29 calls that River Medical was not able to respond to within 20 minutes. He said in seven of those cases, when an individual was in immediate need of medical care, the fire department stepped in to transport them to the hospital. Pilafas also told the council that because the department does not have a certificate of necessity, they are not able to charge for ambulance services in those situations so they are provided for free.
Operations Manager Brad Shelton noted that River Medical has responded to 7,379 calls over the last year – so those 29 calls represent about 0.004 percent of the company’s total call volume.
“There is no doubt that there are delays in any service provider in EMS – whether that is fire department, ambulance or police,” Shelton said. “We don’t have them on every corner.”
Shelton also told the council that River Medical is required to submit response time data to the state, which gets analyzed annually. He said the EMS provider is currently 100 percent in compliance with their response times.
River Medical provides EMS for the entire region from Kingman in the north to La Paz County in the South. Shelton told the council they have about 18 to 20 ambulances on duty at all times with five based out of Lake Havasu City and focused on the area from the I-40 junction with SR-95, south to the Bill Williams Bridge. But he said it is a “live system” with ambulances constantly moving within the region to support one another.
Pilafas also noted that River Medical covers a total of 23,000 square miles, but his fire department is solely focused on the 43 square miles in Havasu’s city limits.
“Based on (River Medical’s certificate of necessity,) they have requirements that I would say are not within my standards as a fire chief and as a paramedic myself,” Pilafas said. “Time is of the essence when it comes to emergency medical. That is why I am taking this opportunity to have this capability for our residents. I think it is important.”
Shelton said River Medical is officially neutral on the proposal. He said the company would certainly not be against the Fire Department transporting a patient in immediate need when River Medical is not immediately available – saying it is the right thing to do for the patient. But he stressed that those are rare occurrences.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of both ambulances.
Staffing the ambulances
The fire department already has one ambulance in its fleet, but with two more on the way Pilafas said his goal is to have two of the department’s three ambulances on duty at all times.
He said the department currently has just enough figherfighters to make that happen, but he is seeking a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security that would add additional wiggle room to staff the vehicles even when firefighters are out on PTO or on temporary disability.
Pilafas said he needs at least 23 firefighters in order to have two ambulances on duty, along with proper staffing for the department’s other vehicles. He said there are currently enough firefighters for 24 per shift which would allow two ARVs to be on call at all times. But he said the number of available firefighters can fluctuate due to paid time off and temporary disability.
Pilafas said his grant application requests five additional firefighter paramedics for the department that would boost the department’s manpower up to 26 firefighters per shift. If approved by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, the grant would provide about $1.6 million to fully fund five additional firefighters for three years – minus some incidental costs for uniforms and some safety gear.
“I wouldn’t come forward if I didn’t need five firefighters,” Pilafas told the council. “This is a great opportunity. I’m doing my due diligence as a chief to be fiscally responsible and take this opportunity to apply for this grant.”
Pilafas said once the three years are up, the city would not be eligible to continue funding those firefighters through grants. But he also said that LHCPD currently has eight individuals planning to retire between 2024 and 2025 – at about the same time the grant would expire. So there will likely be open positions to fill when the grant runs out. Pilafas said if the city continues to grow over the next three years he may also request that the grant-funded positions become permanent.
“But we can cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy praised Pilafas’ creativity in identifying and pursuing this grant.
“It is a very innovative way to backfill future fire department needs and grow our department to have proper staffing,” he said. “So thank you for bringing this forward.”
The grant application was also approved unanimously by the council.
A good deal on used ambulances
Pilafas said the city is getting a great deal on a pair of used ambulances for his department.
The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase two ambulances from Global Emergency Vehicles based in Pennsylvania for a grand total of $169,470 after taxes. Pilafas said the ambulances are both 2011 vehicles that have been used by the Department of Transportation but have fewer than 30,000 miles on them.
Although the vehicles are 10 years old, Pilafas said he expects them to have plenty of life left in them. Additionally, Pilafas noted that a new ambulance would cost about $295,000 apiece. So the $85,000 total price tag per used ambulance puts the purchase more within the city’s price range.
“I’m getting two of these that I can add to our fleet that have life to them,” Pilafas said. “We can keep them for at least 10 years, and if I need to I can take the boxes and put them onto a new chassis. So I am being very fiscally responsible when it comes to finding this purchase.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses asked if the city will have any guarantees that the used vehicles will run properly when they arrive. Pilafas said they have already been inspected by Global Emergency Vehicles, which he said is a reputable company, and he is confident the city will get a good product.
Pilafas also said the city has a 30-day guarantee on the purchase. So city maintenance crews will have a month to go over the vehicles after they arrive to ensure they are in good shape. He said if they are not, the city can return them for a refund.
