Lake Havasu City’s Community Resource Coalition will get back to work creating an application and evaluation process to help the city distribute a portion of its American Recovery Plan Act money.

The Community Resource Coalition will hold its second meeting on Monday as it begins to narrow in on the specifics of the applications and the scoring criteria that will be used to help the city decide which social service-focused projects, programs, or resources to award grants. The Coalition was created by the City Council in April, and the council appointed five regular members and two alternate members to the commission over the summer.

