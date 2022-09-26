Lake Havasu City’s Community Resource Coalition will get back to work creating an application and evaluation process to help the city distribute a portion of its American Recovery Plan Act money.
The Community Resource Coalition will hold its second meeting on Monday as it begins to narrow in on the specifics of the applications and the scoring criteria that will be used to help the city decide which social service-focused projects, programs, or resources to award grants. The Coalition was created by the City Council in April, and the council appointed five regular members and two alternate members to the commission over the summer.
The City Council has set aside up to $1 million of Havasu’s $8.5 million share from ARPA for social service focused grants that target food, housing medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social service need in Havasu. Any agency, organization or business will be eligible to apply for the grants.
The coalition’s first order of business is to come up with a process for interested parties to apply for the grants, and to determine the evaluation process that will be used to vet the applications. The group had some initial discussions about what members want to see in the applications and evaluations during its first meeting on Sept. 6. The coalition plans to continue meeting every other week until the application and review processes are completed and adopted.
Ultimately, the coalition will review all of the applications it receives before coming up with recommendations for how to award the grants. Any funding would be awarded by the council directly during a future City Council meeting.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the City Council chambers – located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
