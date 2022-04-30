As Lake Havasu City prepares the budget for next fiscal year, the City Council took some time during its work session last week to take a look at how its budget for this year is panning out with just two months left in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen went over the FY2022 budgeted revenues and expenses with councilmembers, juxtaposed with the city’s current estimates for how much money it has received and spent this year. Lake Havasu City operates several independent funds, including the general fund, the Highway User Revenue Fund used to maintain and repair city streets, and enterprise funds for the airport, refuse, water and wastewater which are used to fund those specific city services.
In general but not in all cases, budgeted revenues in each of Havasu’s funds were a little bit higher than the revenues the city now expects to receive by the end of the year – but budgeted expenses were also generally higher than the estimated actual expenses the city expects through June 30.
In Havasu’s general fund, which is the city’s largest fund, the city included $72.8 million in revenue in its budget, but Olsen said the city estimates it will end the year with $71.4 million in revenue. Olsen said the discrepancy is largely attributed to the American Rescue Plan Act. When ARPA was first announced estimates showed Havasu’s share of relief money was expected to be $6.7 million this year and another $6.7 million next year. Olsen said that is what was included in the budget, but Havasu’s share turned out to be about $2.5 million per year less than expected, as the city only received $4.25 million this fiscal year.
The gap between the budget and current estimates is even larger when it comes to expenses in the general fund. Havasu budgeted $77.5 million in expenses in the general fund this year, but Olsen said the city is currently on track to spend an estimated $58.2 million. Olsen said there were a couple factors that have caused the city to spend less money this year than it had planned. She said the biggest reason is grant funds that were included in the budget but never materialized. Because the city didn’t receive those grants, the money wasn’t spent.
Although the city did receive $4.25 million from ARPA, the City Council is still deciding what to do with the money and none of it is expected to be spent until next fiscal year. So ARPA funds alone account for $6.7 million of the difference between the budgeted expenses and the actual expenses.
Olsen said another factor for the lower-than budgeted expenses this year is staffing. Lake Havasu City, like many businesses, is struggling to hire workers in multiple departments. Since those salaries are not being paid, Olsen said the city has more “vacancy savings” than it expected. Olsen said the city is currently projecting a total of $575,000 in salary savings next fiscal year – which she characterized as a “conservative estimate.”
“Right now, if struggles with recruitment efforts continue, that number would of course be greater,” she said.
Olsen said the city has also been notified that some of the purchases it has made – especially for some of the larger capital items and equipment – are not expected to be delivered until after June 30. Olsen explained that in such cases, the purchase of that particular item or service must be carried forward into the next fiscal year.
“We cannot count them as FY2022 expenditures unless that service or supply was actually received by June 30 of 2022,” Olsen explained. “It doesn’t matter when we get billed for it, or when we pay for it. If the item or service was not received by June 30 we have to carry that forward.”
As a result, Havasu’s general fund will have a balance of $35.5 million heading into next fiscal year, after coming into FY2021-22 with a balance of $24.9 million. The year-end balance in the general fund does not include the city’s budget stabilization reserve – which serves as a “rainy day fund” of sorts for the city.
While the general fund is the city’s largest, the water and wastewater funds will be of particular interest to the council this year as well. Next year will be Havasu’s first since its incorporation that it will not receive money from the Irrigation and Drainage District, which is scheduled to end on June 30. In recent years money from the IDD, levied through a property tax assessment, has provided $5.7 million for Havasu’s water system.
To replace that funding, and to address future shortfalls expected by a utility rate study of Havasu’s water and wastewater, the City Council adopted new rates that went into effect on July 1, 2021. But the council revised the new rates in October when it lowered sewer rates for multifamily housing and RV park customers who in some cases saw their wastewater bill double or triple under the revised rates. At the same time, the council put a pin in the automatic annual rate increases that were built into the original plan from the utility rate study.
The council has vowed to revisit the utility rates in October 2022 when it has a full year’s worth of data under the new rates.
According to the numbers presented by Olsen last week, Havasu’s water fund is expected to produce about $3.2 million less than the $22.7 million in revenue included in the budget for FY2021-22. Meanwhile, the wastewater fund appears to be leaning in the other direction. The city’s estimated actual revenue by June 30 for sewer is $25.4 million – $600,000 more than the budgeted revenue.
