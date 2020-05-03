Participation in Lake Havasu City’s daily exercise classes has skyrocketed during the social distancing era, even though the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is closed to all visitors.
After a few weeks of the shutdown, the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department revived the workout classes with instructors holding tai chi and qi gong class, a fit and strong cardio class, and a yoga class each morning five days a week.
“It took us about a week or so to get everything lined up and the technology figured out, but we realized that there would be a lot of people out there missing their favorite exercise classes and instructors,” said Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane. “So we wanted to be able to still offer those without having the center open and people in close proximity to each other. So the virtual format was a great way to do that.”
The classes first started going online in mid-April and the response quickly outpaced the reach of the physical classes. Keane estimated that about 15 to 20 people attended a typical class at the Aquatic Center prior to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Facebook, which keeps track of the number of views a video gets, the online exercise classes have all been viewed between 150 and 805 times.
“We are definitely very excited about the outreach that it is producing,” Keane said. “I kind of expected it to be a lot less – just mainly the people who normally participate in the class. It has definitely grown quite a bit, though, which is great to see. People are finding some different avenues for exercise during this pandemic.”
The increased exposure to the classes is also leading to calls for the online workouts to continue, even once the social distancing era is just a memory. Keane said the Parks and Rec Department is open to that idea, although no specifics have been decided.
“People are really enjoying them,” he said. “There are some people who are homebound and can’t get out that would definitely like to see us continue with those on Facebook or maybe even channel four. It is definitely something we are looking into, and I think we will be able to offer those even after we allow people back into the center to be able to participate in the classes. I think we will find a way to reach out to the community who might not be able to make it here.”
Janet Greig Gerla, who moved to Lake Havasu City from North Dakota in September, said she had previously attended a few tai chi classes at the library in the past. She said she came across the city’s exercise videos recently, and has been using them about three times per week.
Going to a physical class is not really an option for Greig Gerla anymore, however, and not just because of the pandemic.
“I love the online classes,” Greig Gerla said. “I can’t really attend the in real-life classes right now because I am disabled. I would absolutely continue to use the online classes if they were available. It’s very difficult for me to get to any classes since I can’t drive. Online is really my only option.”
Similarly, Havasu resident Mickey Claus said getting to the Aquatic Center for classes is a challenge, especially during the summer. She said she has a form of lupus which forces her to avoid sunlight, making trips around town, especially during the afternoon, difficult.
But the online workouts are perfect for her needs.
“I’m hoping that they keep up with that for some of the older folks that have to stay home, especially during the summer months when it is so hot outside,” Claus said. “Being able to follow along with this at home is just amazing. I’ve got my 82-year-old mother in law at home. I go next door, we mirror my IPad on the TV, and between the laughter and the movements the two of us just love it. It is amazing to be able to follow this on the internet like that.”
Claus said she has become particularly fond of the tai chi and qui gong classes taught by Vincent Barr. She said she follows along live every morning, then shares the video on her own Facebook page so she can go back and do it again in the evening if she wants.
“I’ve gotten my husband to do it a couple times and he is surprised at how hard it is on the upper shoulders and the arm strength that it takes to do the slow and methodical movements,” Claus said.
Of course, Lake Havasu City didn’t invent workout videos, which have been around for decades. But Claus said there is something special about following along live with a local.
“I’ve tried some of the other ones that they have on YouTube, or Amazon Prime,” Claus said. “I just can’t seem to stick with them. They are too hyper, or mainstream I guess is a good word for it. I can’t get into them. But there is something a little more personalized with (Barr). This is local, this is somebody you might see in the store, and knowing that there is other people around town that are doing the same thing you are doing makes it kind of fun.”
While the tai chi workouts have become a staple for Claus, she said she also watched the fit and strong class, and the yoga class on occasion. She said those classes seem to move a little bit faster than the tai chi, but she is working on catching up.
“I’ve tried all the classes and I’ll keep trying,” she said. “Eventually I’ll get there. They move kind of quick for me, but I have been trying and I’ll get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.