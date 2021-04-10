Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue continues to climb compared to last year, but growth has slowed down a little after a red-hot start to the fiscal year.
According to numbers recently released to Havasu by the Arizona Department of Revenue, during the month of January the city collected $2,491,071 in sales taxes, which is 9.4 percent more than in January 2020. While that represents a significant increase in revenue from the same month last year, it is the lowest gain reported so far this fiscal year by nearly 10 percent as month to month comparisons have come in between 19.2 and 35.4 percent from July through December.
To date, Havasu has collected 22.1 percent more this fiscal year than it did during the same time last year.
“The difference here is we are looking at smaller growth,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is still growth, which is good news, but the percentage of growth during the month from year to year is at 9.4%. In previous months we have seen that in the 20-plus percentage range.”
Although the sales tax growth slowed a bit in January, Knudson said the latest report still fits within the financial forecast provided by Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen at the City Council’s budget work session last week. The five-year forecast provided a positive outlook that showed the city’s revenue has climbed back above its expenditures after several years of a structural deficit in the general fund, and the forecast expects Havasu to stay in the black over the next five years.
Knudson said the city’s projections predict continued sales tax growth, but the city does understand that this fiscal year has been an anomaly thanks to a huge influx of tourists during the pandemic. He said the city tried to identify money that was collected solely as a result of the increase in tourism when making its projections, and relied on historical trends as well to help set conservative estimates for the future.
Even before the pandemic, Lake Havasu City had seen steadily increasing sales tax revenue each year for about a decade. The city’s current estimate of about $30 million in sales tax collected by the end of fiscal year is roughly twice the $15.12 million generated back in 2012. In fact, Havasu has already collected $18.9 million in sales tax with five months left in the fiscal year which is equivalent to the sales tax generated in all 12 months in 2015.
Havasu’s industries
Nearly every industry has produced more sales tax so far this fiscal year than last, but the accommodations industry leads the way with a 55.1 increase in sales tax produced in fiscal year 2021 compared with 2020.
Meanwhile, retail sales have accounted for the largest increase in terms of money produced, bringing in about $11.2 million this fiscal year which is roughly $2.3 million more than in 2020 – a 26.6 percent increase. Although brick and mortar retail stores brought in 3.3 percent less in January 2021 than it did in the same month in 2020, all other retail categories jumped by at least 14 percent.
Motor vehicle sales and parts saw the largest increase – both by percentage and total sales tax produced – with 62.4 percent more this January than in 2020. The “other” retail category saw a 29.4 percent increase, followed by online retailers at 29.2 percent, food and beverage stores at 21.1 percent, home furnishings and appliances at 18.3 percent, and building materials, lawn and garden with a 14.4 percent increase compared to January 2020.
Restaurants and bars have generated an additional 11.6 percent compared to last year, construction has increased 11.1 percent, rental leasing and licenses are up 9.1 percent, and communications and utilities are up 2.2 percent.
The only industry category that declined from last fiscal year was the “other” category which saw a 34.1 percent drop from about $165,000 down to $109,000.
Beds, food and beverages
Lake Havasu City’s additional 3 percent bed tax was up 29.8 percent in January compared to the same month last year, but the bed tax is up 55.3 percent for the fiscal year to date. Knudson said numbers for January are not readily available, but over the past 12 months short term rentals have produced about 50 percent of the bed tax with hotels and motels making up the other half.
He said historically the bed tax has been closer to a 70-30 split in favor of hotels and motels.
The 1 percent restaurant and bar tax was also up 4.1 percent in January compared to the same month last year, and has produced a total of 17.5 percent more so far this fiscal year.
Other major revenues
Lake Havasu City’s share of the state shared sales tax has also been coming in higher than last year. Havasu got $528,902 from the state sales tax – which is 10.1 percent more than in January 2020. For the year, the state shared sales tax has distributed 9.6 percent more money to Havasu than it did last year.
Other state shared revenue was also up – 15 percent in January and 16 percent for the year.
The Highway Users Revenue Fund also continues to bring in more this year than it did last year with a 10.5 percent increase in January 2021 compared to 2020. For the year Havasu has received a total of 2.5 percent more from HURF than it did last year.
