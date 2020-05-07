Lake Havasu City is projecting up to a 20 percent drop in revenue in the next budget year.
During the first Budget/CIP Overview Work Session of the year, Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen went over the city’s finances from fiscal year 2018-19, estimates for FY 2019-20 and shared some early projections for how revenues may be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Olsen reported that Lake Havasu City finished FY 18-19 with nearly an $11 million surplus with $114.1 million in revenues and $103.5 in expenses. Although FY 19-20 is still in progress, the city is estimating expenses will be a little more than $3 million more than revenues, with the city projected to spend $114 million by the end of June and bring in $110.9 million.
The projected deficit reflects an anticipated drop in revenue in April, May and June to close out the fiscal year but much is still unknown about the specifics of covid-19 crisis has had on the economy.
“We continue to monitor those revenues and expenditures,” Olsen said. “So these numbers may change if we receive additional information. It could very likely change. It just depends on what we are able to see and understand as we go through this project. It is very important to note that the projections are only speculation at this point. The full impact of the pandemic is unknown since this is truly an unprecedented scenario.”
Should the projections hold true, Olsen noted that the general fund and the enterprise funds all have sufficient available resources to cover the difference and balance the budget.
As for next year, Olsen said the current projections for revenue anticipate a 20 percent decrease in sales tax collected, auto lieu tax, state sales tax, and money from the Highway Users Revenue Fund during FY 2020-21. The city is also projecting a 4 percent decrease in income tax revenue, and a 7.5 drop in utility fees due to the potential for bad debt increases.
“Revenue reductions, particularly in sales taxes, are being factored in as we receive additional information,” Olsen said. “Unfortunately there is a lag in the reporting of sales taxes, so we are not able to capture those as quickly as we would like in order to react in a timely manner. But we will monitor those as much as possible by doing daily monitoring of the revenues we are receiving in the sales tax area and we will adjust expenditures as needed.”
(1) comment
Havasu will be in trouble now and if Snow Birds do not return.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.