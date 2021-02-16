Lake Havasu City wants to know what you think.
The city is looking for input from residents as it closes in on selecting new rate structures for both water and sewer services in the city.
Havasu will be hosting an open house-style question and answer session for the public on Friday afternoon at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center located at 100 Park Drive. Willdan Financial Services will also be in attendance to give a presentation and answer questions from residents.
The City Council hired Willdan in September to conduct a utility rate study examining the projected costs and revenues from the city’s water and wastewater systems in the coming years. City officials say the end goal is to raise enough money through the utilities to break even.
Willdan gave the City Council its first look at the results of the study at the council planning session in January. The consultants informed the council that Havasu is expected to need an additional $7 million in annual revenue to maintain and operate its water system over the next several years. Much of that is caused by the Irrigation and Drainage District’s planned sunset on July 1, 2022 because the IDD currently provides $5.8 million per year through a property tax assessment that will be going away. Willdan also told the council in January the city will need an additional $3 million per year for its sewer system.
At the planning session, Willdan presented a total of four potential rate structures for Havasu to consider for water, and three potential rate structures for sewer. Councilmembers selected their top two choices for each utility which will be presented to the public.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the plan on Friday is for Willdan to give the same presentation three different times to allow for residents to come and go. The presentations are scheduled to start at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Each presentation will include an overview of the utility rate study, it will go over both of the proposed rate structures for water as well as the two proposed rate structures for wastewater, and wrap up with an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback.
“As we continue to move through the process of the rate study — working with the consultants and the City Council — it’s important that we include the public in this process and engage their input as it pertains to next steps,” Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said the city will record the meeting, keep track of all of the questions asked throughout the day, and compile all the input received to share with the City Council. Willdan representatives have previously said the goal is to have a plan ready for the City Council to consider in March. The new rates would go into effect at the beginning of next fiscal year on July 1.
Kozlowski said in person attendance will be limited to 50 people due to the covid pandemic. Those who attend are asked to follow covid guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and staying at least six feet away from others.
For more information contact Lake Havasu City at 928-854-4278.
