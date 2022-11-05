Site 6

Site 6 always keeps busy on the long holiday weekends during the warmer months. This was the scene on Memorial Day in 2021.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The old boat launch at Site 6 could be replaced soon, if Lake Havasu City’s application for a State Lake Improvement Fund grant is successful.

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider approving Havasu’s grant application to Arizona State Parks and Trails – which administers SLIF – as part of the consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday. Havasu is requesting the maximum grant amount of $800,000 to remove the existing, deteriorating, boat launch at Six 6 and replace it with a new boat launch.

