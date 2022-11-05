The old boat launch at Site 6 could be replaced soon, if Lake Havasu City’s application for a State Lake Improvement Fund grant is successful.
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider approving Havasu’s grant application to Arizona State Parks and Trails – which administers SLIF – as part of the consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday. Havasu is requesting the maximum grant amount of $800,000 to remove the existing, deteriorating, boat launch at Six 6 and replace it with a new boat launch.
“This year the thought is to invest those SLIF dollars into Site 6,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “The infrastructure in that area is very, very old. At least once per year city staff goes out there and will grind down the ramp and the concrete to create some friction on the surface. At a certain point, we are going to hit rebar and dirt. Our inability to continue to maintain that ramp has quickly come.”
Knudson said the scope of the project will include all new concrete for a new ramp, along with some modifications to the launch site to reduce the slope of the ramp by about 10%.
“It will make it a lot easier for the recreational boating enthusiast to launch their boat, and to recover their boat,” Knudson said.
Early estimates for the total cost of the project are $1.2 million. If Havasu’s SLIF application is submitted by the council on Tuesday and later awarded in full by Arizona State Parks & Trails, the grant would cover about two-thirds of the project.
The State Lake Improvement Fund has a budget of $4 million to distribute this year to state and local governments for projects on bodies of water where gasoline powered watercraft are permitted, but the maximum grant any single entity can be awarded is $800,000. SLIF was established in the 1960s, but the fund’s balance was swept into the general fund in 2008 and was not able to provide these local grants for more than a decade.
Last year the Arizona State Legislature put $4 million into SLIF to revive the grant program, and another $4 million has been budgeted for this year. Mohave County’s representation in the State Legislature, led by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, have been leading the charge to get the SLIF grant program back up and running over the last few years.
Last year Havasu was awarded a full $800,000 grant through SLIF for water-based public safety purchases including a new police boat, two new boat engines for another police boat, a new fire boat, and money to help the city pay to replace the fire department’s boat lift.
