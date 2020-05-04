In the midst of economic turmoil and uncertainty, Lake Havasu City will be giving citizens and the City Council a first look at what next year’s budget may look like.
After being postponed by a couple of weeks as city staff gathered more information in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the first of two scheduled Budget/Capital Improvement Plan Work Sessions is set to take place on Thursday. City Manager Jess Knudson said a draft budget will be presented and discussed during the session, as well as some history about the city’s budget, Havasu’s financial condition over the past few years, and its projections for the next fiscal year.
“It’s an opportunity for the public and the council to get an idea of what the recommended budget looks like, and to be able to ask questions and get a better understanding of both the budget and the city’s plans for the next fiscal year,” Knudson said.
All cities in Arizona are required to pass a budget and submit that number to the state. Cities are not allowed to spend more than they have budgeted, but they can always spend less.
This year’s budget is being prepared in the face of significant economic uncertainty as non-essential businesses have shuttered and events called off throughout Arizona and the country at large. Although the state is starting to tiptoe back towards reopening, it is hard to say exactly how quickly the economy will recover.
“We are obviously incorporating cuts within the budget, but we are also anticipating what the city’s budget would look like if this all turned around and the city’s resources were not impacted. So we still need the ability to provide services and complete projects if that is the case,” Knudson said. “We have to plan for the worst and expect the best. So that is the strategy that you will see within the budget document itself.”
Even as questions about the economic future loom, city officials are still waiting to get a better idea of how the health crisis has effected the recent past.
A significant portion of the city budget comes from its sales tax revenues, but Knudson said it takes between two to three months for the city to get that information back from the state once it’s collected. Although the stay at home orders went into effect in mid-March, April’s sales tax numbers will be the first to fully reflect the local economic cost of the pandemic and they aren’t expected to be announced until mid-June.
The City Council must vote to adopt the 2020-21 budget prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, however. So Havasu doesn’t have time to wait around on that report to start its work.
“We will present a budget with the best information possible – with the best plan that we can put together given the information at this time,” Knudson said. “Then throughout the year, even after the budget is passed, we still have to manage the budget and we still have to use common sense and logic to ensure that the dollars are used wisely. We constantly reevaluate through the year, and even more so next fiscal year.”
To that end, Knudson said he expects the final budget will include some items for which funding will be effective Jan. 1, 2021 rather than at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, 2020.
That will allow the City Council to include funding for projects in the event that the economic downturn is short-lived. It will also allow the City Council to rethink those spending decisions in the fall with a more complete picture of the impact of coronavirus on the city’s finances.
“Just because a budget is passed and there are projects or expenses in that budget, that does not mean the city has to spend those dollars,” Knudson noted.
In keeping with recent practices to conform to social distancing guidelines, the work session will be held largely remotely, with only a handful of people allowed inside the City Council chambers. Most of the City Council, along with department heads and other city staff will join in the session via video conference.
The public is also invited to watch live, or to join the teleconference to listen by phone. The work session will also include a call to the public, where citizens can comment on any matter within the city’s jurisdiction. Citizens will also be able to comment directly on the budget overview. All public comments must be submitted at least an hour prior to the start of the session at 9 a.m.
The next budget/CIP work session is scheduled for May 21. Knudson said the city may hold a third work session if needed.
