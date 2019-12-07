Lake Havasu City is looking for another site to place a collector well, and the City Council will consider hiring an engineering firm to start exploratory drilling at its meeting on Tuesday.
The City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Arizona State Parks to do some exploratory drilling in Lake Havasu State Park as the city looks for the future location of a planned second collector well.
Now the council will consider hiring Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for up to $750,000 for project management, site evaluation and acquisition, and five test borings.
“All this is exploratory,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “At the end of the day we will have some data and information for us to take a look at. Then we will bring it back to council for phase two of the project which is to start putting some wells in the ground.”
The Horizontal Collector Well in London Bridge Park is the city’s predominant water source, but city officials says there is currently not enough redundancy in the water system to allow for extended maintenance for the HCW.
“Right now we are getting really good service from the collector well, but we need to make sure we are planning for the future,” Knudson said. “So periodically we are going to need to take the collector well offline to do maintenance to make sure we are getting the best impact from taxpayer dollars on that investment. We want to make sure that we have redundancy in the system when it comes to providing water service to the community.”
Knudson said part of the reason the city is looking for potential well sites in the park is due to its location near the water treatment plant.
“It makes all the sense in the world for us to try to find another source of water that is in close proximity to the treatment plant,” he said. “That means less cost tied to the distribution of water from the collection well to the water treatment plant.”
The city has previously conducted exploratory drilling in other locations, including Rotary Park, but has not yet found a suitable location for its needs.
