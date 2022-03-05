Lake Havasu City expects to get a peek at initial cost estimates for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Quiero Drive soon – which will give city officials their first glimpse at how the early designs for the downtown catalyst project match up with available funds.
Havasu hired Dig Studio to design improvements to the 1.5 acre city-owned property commonly known as Springberg-McAndrew Park in September, and the Phoenix-based landscape architecture firm has been putting together some initial designs and gathering public input on the project for the last five months. During the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting on Monday, Parks & Rec Director Mike Keane told the board that Lake Havasu City received the first draft of schematic designs for the downtown catalyst project last week.
The designs are still preliminary, but the four concepts of what the space could look like that were presented to the board in November have coalesce into a single design meant to incorporate the strongest aspects of each of the concepts. But at this point there is still some wiggle room with those designs, as decisions such as what type of bathrooms to build or what materials to use to create the shade structures are being explored.
Keane said city staff is currently in the process of reviewing the initial designs. At the same time, he said Dig Studio is starting to send the plans out for initial price estimates, which will give the city a better idea of the overall cost of the project, and the costs associated with each individual component of the plan.
The total cost of the project has been top-of-mind throughout the design process so far. The downtown catalyst project got its start as part of the Vision 2020 efforts in 2016. Originally envisioned as a private-public partnership that would include both a public gathering space and private business development, the downtown catalyst project was identified as the top Vision 2020 priority and helped Havasu finish as the runner up in the America’s Best Communities Competition in 2017. Havasu received a total of $2 million in prize money for its runner up finish, with $1 million of that set aside to help build the downtown catalyst.
But Havasu has not been able to find a private investor interested in the project in the five years since the ABC competition, so last year city officials decided to start moving forward with the public park.
When the City Council officially hired Dig Studio to design the park during its Sept. 28 meeting, several councilmembers said they are looking to spend the $1 million prize money on the park, but do not want to use any additional money from the city. After hiring Dig Studio for between $185,000 and $250,000, that leaves around $750,000 to $815,000 for construction.
Brad Lang, with Last Architects, told the board during its January meeting that they have been keeping a close eye on the budget as they have worked on the designs with Dig Studio. He told the board that the focus has been on creating flexible designs that would create a fully functioning park in the first phase of construction, while any aspects of the designs that go over that budget could be included in future phases as time and money allows.
But during the discussion on Monday, several boardmembers said they have doubts about completing the project in phases and said they hope the council will consider spending more money to get the park built – if the cost estimates for the project come in over the remaining cash on hand for the downtown catalyst.
“I would hate to see this number come in extremely high – which we all know that construction costs are extremely high right now – and essentially wipe out the majority of what this is supposed to be, and break it up into multiple phases,” Boardmember Kyler Cox said. “I just don’t like phased projects. I think phased projects lose the interest at the end of the phase, and the concept maybe dies at the end of the phase.”
Vice Chair Ashley Pascual agreed, saying multi-phased projects tend to lose steam after the first phase is completed.
Although Dig Studios has completed the first draft of designs, those plans will continue to evolve over the next few months. Havasu’s contract with Dig Studio includes two more drafts of designs to be submitted in the coming months with each draft moving closer and closer to finalizing the design. Dig Studio will also create the final construction documents for the park as part of its contract with the city. The contract was expected to take 12 months to complete, wrapping up in September 2022.
