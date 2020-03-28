Even as Lake Havasu City reacts to changing guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control while working to keep city services up and running, city officials say they haven’t lost sight of another major function of local government that will need to be ready in a matter of months – the budget.
The spring is generally a busy time for the city as various department heads meet with the city manager and other staff to work out a budget to present the City Council for approval in June. Just last month, on Feb. 5, Lake Havasu City started to kick up budget talks at its annual planning session. Obviously staff is busy this spring for entirely different reasons, but City Manager Jess Knudson said budget talks and discussions have continued to take place as scheduled amongst city staff.
The budget isn’t being prepared in a vacuum, however. Knudson acknowledged that the current pandemic will certainly effect the city’s finances going forward, but it is still too early to anticipate exactly what that effect might be.
“The city’s resources will be impacted. It is dependent upon the timing of the existing COVID-19 situation,” Knudson said. “Is this something that is going to impact Lake Havasu City and its residents for the next two days, two weeks, two months or longer? We don’t know at this time. So we are putting together scenarios to ensure that we are able to, one, deliver services to our residents so that we are able to protect the health and safety of our residents, and two, we are putting in mechanisms within the budget to be able to accommodate a variety of scenarios.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the city is not the only entity facing uncertainty at the moment.
“I think we have a lot of challenges that are going on, and obviously a lot of it is brought forward because of the coronavirus,” Sheehy said. “These are not challenges that are just unique to the city. Many of our citizens, our businesses, and our operations throughout the city are all struggling in these uncertain times. So when it comes to us conducting and getting the business of the city done – we will do it. But I think it is still too soon to understand what the impacts are going to be, because it is so fluid and moving so quickly, until we can see the slowing of the spread of the virus. Then we will be able to have some more definitive timelines for projects like this.”
At this point, Councilmember Gordon Groat said he believes the budget presented to City Council for approval in June will look significantly different than it may have looked without the present pandemic.
“I believe we may need to look at a major shifting of our budgets due to the changes we will experience in revenue,” he said. “In short, the city is not immune to compressed revenue streams, and we can anticipate that will be the same for our local business community.”
Councilmember Michele Lin said the council itself hasn’t had any budget related talks since the coronavirus response ramped up last week, but trusts city staff to adjust accordingly.
“I have confidence that our city manager will reevaluate some of our discussions regarding some of the projects planned for this year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Vice Mayor David Lane said that with so much of the virus’ effect on the community and the economy still unknown, there is still little use in speculating what specific changes may be necessary.
“We will handle whatever comes our way at the appropriate time with appropriate measures,” he said.
