Lake Havasu City’s utility rate study will kick off at the City Council meeting next week, where consultant Willdan Financial Services is expected to make a presentation and get some direction from the council about its objectives for the study.

According to meeting documents, Willdan will provide a recap of the previous utility rate study that Havasu hired Willdan to conduct in September 2020. At that time, Havasu was planning to revamp both its water and sewer rates for the first time in a decade due to the then-impending expiration of the Irrigation and Drainage District on July 1, 2022. Prior to expiring last summer, the IDD provided a total of $5.8 million through an assessment on property taxes that was used to pay for city water services.

