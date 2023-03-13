Lake Havasu City’s utility rate study will kick off at the City Council meeting next week, where consultant Willdan Financial Services is expected to make a presentation and get some direction from the council about its objectives for the study.
According to meeting documents, Willdan will provide a recap of the previous utility rate study that Havasu hired Willdan to conduct in September 2020. At that time, Havasu was planning to revamp both its water and sewer rates for the first time in a decade due to the then-impending expiration of the Irrigation and Drainage District on July 1, 2022. Prior to expiring last summer, the IDD provided a total of $5.8 million through an assessment on property taxes that was used to pay for city water services.
That study was completed in early 2021, and found that the city would need to raise an additional $10 million per year - $7 million for water and $3 million for sewer – in order to maintain and operate its non-profit utilities over the course of the next 10 years.
The council used that study to revise its water and sewer rates in May 2021, and the new rates went into effect 60 days later on July 1. But when those rates were instituted, many multifamily residents – particularly condo developments with a homeowners association – and RV park operators complained of significant increases to their sewer bills, with some bills reportedly more than doubling.
The council responded by revising those rates again in October 2021 – reducing the monthly base rate for sewer for multifamily developments and RV parks. But councilmembers said they see those revisions as a temporary fix, knowing that the lowered rates would result in deficit spending until the rates are revised again.
During the meeting next week, councilmembers will have an opportunity to review the previous study and provide feedback on what it thought worked well, and what it would like to see improved this time around.
The council will also review the 10-year capital improvement plan for both the water and sewer systems in Havasu. City staff has identified $135.66 million in capital improvement projects for the water system alone – with another $94.9 million in capital projects for the sewer system over the next 10 years.
“Really, that is where these rates are generated from – the cost to maintain a non-profit sewer system and the cost to maintain a non-profit water system,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “These rates are all depended upon the cost.”
Havasu’s utility rates will need to raise enough money to cover the cost of maintaining and operating both the water and sewer systems. But the city has some wiggle room in how those rates are passed on to the consumers.
During the public hearing the council will be asked to provide some direction about the “pricing objectives” they would like to see implemented in the new rates. According to a meeting documents, Willdan provides nine potential objectives to choose from, including revenue stability, reducing peak usage, water conservation, affordability for fixed income and low income users, customer acceptance, customer impact, cost-of-service equity, large volume customers, and administrative ease.
In 2020, the council selected revenue stability, cost-of-service equity, and customer acceptance as its highest priorities.
The presentation will also include discussion about the balance between base charges and flow rates applied to actual use.
According to meeting documents, higher base charges provide stable revenue and ensures that vacation homes and short term rentals contribute to the system – even though those residences may not be occupied full time. At the same time, a high base rate has a larger impact on lower volume users and it limits the city’s ability to encourage water conservation through higher water bills for higher water use.
Conversely, basing the water and sewer rates on the customers actual use of those systems does allow the city to encourage water conservation through higher prices based on consumption. However, it is more financially unstable because if the rates are successful in encouraging conservation then revenue for the system will also decline.
Councilmembers will also be asked whether they are interested in having Willdan develop drought rates, that could be instituted based on the availability of Colorado River water. The council could also consider requesting Willdan to look into rebate programs that could potentially provide assistance to low or fixed income customers, or institute water conservation programs through incentives to remove grass or install low flow appliances.
The utility rates study is expected to take about three months to complete. Havasu hired Willdan for $58,820 to complete the study earlier this year. As part of the contract, Willdan will hold six meeting with city staff, six meetings with the council, and three stakeholder meetings with citizens, businesses and HOAs throughout the course of the study.
