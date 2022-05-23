Lake Havasu City is planning to reorganize its facility maintenance next fiscal year in an effort to provide more proactive maintenance – rather than waiting for something to go wrong.
City Manager Jess Knudson explained that in years past, each department has had its budget specifically for facility maintenance for things such as HVAC maintenance, generator maintenance, plumbing issues, and more. Knudson said that often times, that meant that the department would reach out to the public works department’s facilities maintenance division when an issue arose.
“For the most part, each department doesn’t have an expert when it comes to maintenance and repairs, so they were still relying on our experts in public works to handle those things,” Knudson said.
As Havasu puts the finishing touches on its budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which kicks off on July 1, the city is planning to take the maintenance responsibilities out of the hands of each individual department and centralize the efforts in the public work’s facilities maintenance division. Knudson said the change will create more accountability for how facility maintenance funds are spent, and provide the city an opportunity to be more proactive in its maintenance operations.
“Instead of waiting for that HVAC unit to break and using those funds to replace, we now have a program in place to go out and provide annual maintenance to each of the units to extend their life,” Knudson said. “Our generators also require annual maintenance, and now we know that that is being handled all at once. There is a schedule in place, a timetable in place, and we are looking at things from a much more scientific and preventative maintenance focused perspective than we have in the past.”
Knudson said the idea is that preventative maintenance will allow the city to extend the life of its equipment, and avoid situations where services are interrupted due to facility maintenance issues.
“We are trying to avoid those AC units from going down in a facility in the middle of July,” Knudson said. “If properly maintained on a schedule, those issues are identified before it breaks rather than at the worst possible time.”
During the budget work session on May 12, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told councilmembers that the plans to centralize the maintenance efforts resulted in the public works facilities maintenance division’s “operation and maintenance” budget to increase significantly, but that part of the budget for other departments are going down. In the proposed budget for FY22-23, the facilities maintenance division’s operation and maintenance budget has jumped from $192,275 to $1,105,595.
The proposed budget also includes an additional maintenance technician for public works, which Knudson said will assist with the centralization and organization of the city’s maintenance efforts.
“I think it’s a great idea to have somebody on staff and have it centrally localized so that we can get some of this differed maintenance taken care of,” Councilmember David Lane said during the work session. “That is my biggest concern right now, other than retaining and attracting the employees that we need. We can’t allow our facilities to deteriorate to the point that it costs us so much more money to get things fixed.”
