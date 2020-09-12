Lake Havasu City has hired a consultant to take the lead in finding possible solutions for how the city’s water and wastewater systems will be paid for once the Irrigation and Drainage District expires.
The IDD has been around for longer than Havasu itself and currently provides $5.8 million annually to pay for water service throughout the city as well as several outlying areas. At its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council voted 6-1 to approve a professional services agreement with Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility cost of service rate study that will examine options and provide recommendations for how the city can proceed when the IDD sunsets on July 1, 2022.
Additionally, the rate study will examine operating and maintenance costs, the city’s reserves, Capital Improvement funding, and cost of service allocations.
The city will pay Willdan a total of $58,820 for their services, which are expected to be completed by January 2021.
“The last time the city completed a utility rate study was in 2008,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, who will serve as the project manager for the city. “With the expiration of the IDD and uncertainty with the CIP budget for wastewater and water, it is important to move forward with this study.”
Kevin Burnett with Willdan Financial Services was also on hand at the council meeting to give the city more information about their proposal. Burnett said he will serve as the co-project manager along with Pat Walker.
Burnett personally conducted Havasu’s last utility rate study in 2008, and Kozlowski said he has worked with him in Bullhead City in the past and was impressed with his work.
Burnett said Willdan takes a personalized approach to every city that it works with and for Havasu replacing the IDD will be a unique challenge. He also noted that the city has $76.2 million budgeted for its water system in the Capital Improvement Plan projects over the next five years which will need to be taken into account. He said the city and community will have to play a large role in the study in order for it to be successful.
“The council and stakeholder’s involvement is going to be critical to this process,” Burnett said. “If we go down a road stakeholders, the public, and the council aren’t happy with then that is going to be a failure in our opinion.
That doesn’t mean that everybody is going to agree 100% with everything that we come up with. But we want to at least try to achieve some consensus that we are moving in the right direction and we have something that we can live with.”
Process and steps
Burnett said the process will start with a kickoff meeting between city staff and the consultants which he described as a “critical” first step.
“We want to make sure we are all on the same page right from the get-go,” Burnett said.
Willdan will be conducting real-time financial modeling throughout the project that will help to determine potential financial outcomes of various management decisions.
Starting in late September and running through the end of October, the consultants will conduct a cost of service analysis which will identify costs associated with various water and wastewater customers. During that process they will examine the equitability of the cost of each service, and to each customer class.
“We are going to look at each of your different customer classes,” Burnett said. “How much does it cost to serve each class? Are they paying their proportionate share? Do we have the right classes identified? Do we need to consolidate or expand some? We will look at the data and see what that tells us.”
Willdan plans to start looking into rate analysis design in mid-October, holding a workshop with the city in early November before finishing up that step a couple weeks later.
Burnett said the rate design will be another critical step in the process where the consultants will model several rate structures based on Havasu’s financial data to demonstrate the impact on customers. During the workshop Willdan will work with the city to determine the best rate structure to meet Lake Havasu City’s goals.
The rate analysis design workshop will also kick off the fourth step in the process during which the consultant will put together their summary of recommendations. Burnett said Willdan will start with a preliminary draft report which will then be circulated to city staff for review. Once that is finished a final report will be completed.
Burnett promised Willdan will hold various meetings and presentations throughout the process to keep the city updated and engaged.
After the kick off meeting in the next few weeks, Willdan’s timeline calls for a financial plan review meeting in mid-October, the rate design workshop in early November, a notice of intent meeting 60-days prior to the public hearing for rate adoption in late November, and finally the public hearing in late January.
Willdan’s proposal also recommends up to three stakeholder meetings throughout the process to increase communication with and elicit feedback from residents.
“That’s a fairly aggressive timeline, so we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Burnett told the City Council.
Vetting
City Council and staff were frustrated with the work received from its last consultant, Baker Tilly, which conducted the positional analysis study that was intended to find a way to pay city workers at a fair market rate while addressing compaction issues the city has been experiencing for years.
Prior to voting to hire Willdan, Mayor Cal Sheehy had a few probing questions for Burnett to dig into Willdan’s plans a little deeper.
“You are coming right behind a consultant that didn’t do such a good job - not on this particular item but on items,” Sheehy said, apparently referring to Baker Tilly. “Sorry you’re going to be the guy but we have to make sure. This is an important study for us to help us make some really critical decisions. So we need to rely on you to be timely, engage our community, engage our council and work with our staff in order for us to have a really solid end product for us to make these critical decisions.”
Sheehy asked how the City Council can be assured that Willdan will have the study finished by January. Burnett responded that the timeline lays out specific milestones and meeting dates throughout the process that will allow the city to keep tabs on the process. Burnett also added that they will need good communication with city staff in order to stay on schedule.
“It is going to be critical for us to get the information from the staff and make sure that we understand everything,” he said. “If there is something we don’t understand we can’t sit on it for two weeks and then get back to staff, we have to have that back and forth collaborative team effort all the way throughout the process.”
Sheehy also asked Burnett to explain what stakeholder involvement looks like for them, and asked if the city will see some options throughout the process or if they will just get a report at the end.
Burnett said Willdan generally taylors those types of decisions to the city they are working with.
“We have done this many different ways with many different clients,” Burnett said. “Some councils that we work with don’t want to see how the sausage is made, if you will, they just want the end product. We have other ones that want to be involved throughout the process.”
In response to another question from Sheehy about how covid has affected the firm’s ongoing studies, Burnett said that also depends upon which city the study is taking place in.
“A lot of them have been put on hold for us,” Burnett said. “A lot more is being done through web meetings and that kind of thing… Other clients are still going full bore with the stakeholder groups where we are masked up, social distancing and that kind of thing. So we are still able to present, communicate with the public, and solicit feedback. Whatever you feel comfortable with, we are flexible and we have the resources that we can manage what your expectations are for it.”
