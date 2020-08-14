Havasu could soon become a little safer for pedestrians, with projects planned for two Acoma Boulevard intersections.
Plans are in place for crossing beacons at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Pima Drive, while more ambitious designs are coming for the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Swanson Avenue.
According to Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Vincent Gallegos, the project at Acoma Boulevard and Pima Drive would require no cost by the city. Crosswalk beacons are planned for the intersection, which lies less than a mile from Smoketree Elementary School. Under an original proposal for the project, ADA-compliant ramps would be installed at the corners of the intersection to aid disabled children.
The project was originally expected to begin construction this spring, but was ultimately postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Lake Havasu City Community Investment Director Greg Froslie, the project will be led by Tucson-based KAZ construction. Company officials are expected to meet today to discuss the construction schedule.
At the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Acoma Boulevard is expected to see a possible $1 million in improvements. Through a partnership between the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the city and the Arizona Department of transportation, funding for the project could include speed indicators at the intersection.
The total cost of the project was originally estimated to be about $724,750, but MPO officials later learned that an additional $274,000 may be needed. According to Gillegos, the additional will be provided through federal safety funds. Through a combination of matching state and federal grants, the cost of the project for Lake Havasu City would be about $9,000.
If the cost exceeds $1 million, however, Gillegos says the city could be billed for the difference – but the city still has the option of reducing the project’s scope, should the cost become too high.
