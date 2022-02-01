The Lake Havasu City Council will take a 10,000 foot view of city operations this week at the council’s annual planning session, which will include wide ranging conversations including the city’s financial position, its approach to code enforcement, and checking in with every department.
The council planning session provides councilmembers an opportunity to take an in depth look at the city’s finances, hear updates on city projects and priorities, to check in with each department within the city, and to get on the same page with city staff as efforts to prepare the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 start to pick up steam over the next five months. The planning session is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and will be held in the Shugrues-Bridgeview Room, located at 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
“Once each year the City Council meets to review the accomplishments and issues from the last 12 months, and takes some time to plan for the city’s activities for the next 12 months,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “From the council’s perspective this is the unofficial start to the budget process as they learn more about the city’s existing financial situation, and have initial conversations about the formation of the budget for next year. Those conversations will be refined over the next few months through budget work sessions, other public meetings, and input and comments from the public.”
According to the agenda, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen will review the current budget and the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan with the council, as well as providing a financial outlook for the city and lay out the process for creating the budget for FY2023. City Attorney Kelly Garry will provide a general legal update for the council, and Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman will talk about code enforcement within Lake Havasu City.
Knudson said the workload on Havasu’s code enforcement personnel – which consists of only one person – has been increasing recently. City staff will discuss the existing situation with council, along with how the city approaches code enforcement in Havasu.
During the planning session the council will not make any final decisions, or take any formal votes, although they can provide direction to staff by consensus.
“It is a very unique opportunity for the council to have conversations about all things that pertain to the city,” Knudson said. “They will reflect upon the last 12 months and look ahead to the next 12 months, as well as think about the big picture of the direction the city is going in the many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.