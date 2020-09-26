Lake Havasu City’s new transit system continues to move towards its official opening next summer, and has recently reached some major milestones including securing federal funding and the purchase of the first two buses.
One of the main points of emphasis when the City Council voted to adopt the transit plan in January that will bring a public bus system back to Havasu was that the city is missing out on federal grant money available to cities with such a system. Transit Manager Patrick Cipres, who is taking the lead for the city on putting together the new system, said the city has been approved by the Federal Transit Administration for a $400,000 grant for the first year.
When the plan was approved in early 2020 the FTA grant was expected to be the only source of outside funding available to the city. But Cipres said Havasu also received about $2.3 million in CARES Act money specifically earmarked for public transportation systems.
“We have to start using those as soon as possible because there are cities within the state that, depending on the size of their agency, they didn’t receive any CARES Act funding or they didn’t get enough,” Cipres said. “So we were lucky to get enough.”
Cipres said the city will have to match any FTA grant money that it uses, but there are no such requirements for the money from the CARES Act. He added that Havasu cannot use CARES Act money to match funds from the grant, however.
In addition to securing the federal money needed to make the bus system viable in Havasu, Cipres said the city is making progress on putting the system together.
“We have been going through the transit plan that the council approved and adopted,” he said. “It is just a plan, so it is up to the department to go through it and extract things that we are going to use out of it and then really tailor it to the needs of the city. Along with that are the deliverables – the things we are going to need to get the system up and running. So as we go through that we have to identify things that are going to work or not work.”
The transit system is expected to open in phases, starting with a downtown circulator route next summer.
Cipres said they have already identified a couple pilot routes for the downtown area - mostly using Mesquite, McCulloch, Swanson, Lake Havasu Avenue and Acoma. But the goal is to create a flexible system that is tailored to the community’s needs.
That is where they first two buses come in.
Cipres said he hopes to start running those pilot routes sometime this winter, likely in December or January to get a better idea of how the plans work in practice. He said the routes will be limited, but each will run every day for a month.
“These pilot routes are going to be key to learning where the best points are and where they are not. Some we think are good places and they might not be.” Cipres said. “When we do those we will collect data on where we are picking the most people up, what time of day, what day of the week, and things like that.”
Cipres said he is also working with the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Partnership for Economic Development to help determine the best location for routes and stops along the way.
The community will also play a role in implementing its new transit system.
“We are going to be as transparent to the community as we can,” Cipres said. “Right now we are at the very beginning. We have been putting the foundation together and now we can start taking those steps out.”
He said the plan is to hold a couple public meetings early next year, once there is some data from the pilot routes available and before the fixed route officially kicks off in July.
As for the buses that the City Council agreed to purchase on Tuesday, they are much smaller than the ones used in Havasu’s previous bus system known as Havasu Area Transit. Both buses are about 20-feet long and hold up to 14 passengers. Cipres said the previous buses were closer to 40 feet in length and held around 35 to 40 passengers.
“We are using 14-passenger buses that will fit better on the street,” Cipres said. “We bought two to test and one is called a narrow body – it only has an 84-inch wide body. So it is made for small urban areas and rural areas like us. We won’t have the big buses driving around anymore. Rather than just building it giant and hoping they come, we are going to build it small, compact and efficient. Then if we need to get more buses we will just buy more buses.”
(1) comment
To bad we can't afford to buy a couple of Electric Powered busses. They would have several advantages. Lower cost per mile, less maintenance, quitier ride, better acceleration, no diesel smell or rotten egg catalytic converter smell and I could go on and on.
Some day maybe.
