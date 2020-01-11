With the rev of a McCulloch chainsaw and a crowd of dozens eagerly watching on the coast of Lake Havasu, Mayor Cal Sheehy sliced through a bright red ribbon on Saturday afternoon — officially dedicating the lake’s newest beacon of safety and honor.
City, tribal and county officials joined members of the McCulloch family and the LHC Lighthouse Club at Site Five to celebrate the Angel’s Gate replica, built right across the lake on Chemehuevi land.
The lighthouse was built by the LHC Lighthouse Club and funded by the McCulloch family, represented at the event by Sheila McCulloch.
Feeling inspired after a tour of Lake Havasu’s lighthouses, she decided that it was time for one that honored the city’s founders, the community, the tribe and its promise for the future.
The cliffs it now stands on was identified by the Marine Association as a trouble spot, so several speakers expressed their gratitude for its addition to the lake.
Telescopes were placed along the hillside at the event, allowing for attendees to get an unobstructed view of the gleaming white structure across the waves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.