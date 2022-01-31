Lake Havasu City has tweaked its process for members of the public to be appointed to Havasu’s various boards, committees and commissions in an effort to get to know the citizens who are applying a little bit better.
The new process, which now includes an application review panel that interviews each applicant ahead of time, was implemented for the first time this month when the city had an opening to fill on its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and its Planning and Zoning Commission. City Clerk Kelly Williams told the council during Tuesday’s meeting that the panel is responsible for reviewing and interviewing applicants, as well as making a recommendation to the council on the appointment.
The review panel is different depending on which body is filling an opening, but it consists of the mayor, the council liaison to the board, the staff liaison, and the city clerk. So for the Parks and Rec Board the panel consisted of Mayor Cal Sheehy, Councilmember Michele Lin, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean, and City Clerk Kelly Williams. The Planning and Zoning Commission does not have a council liaison, so that panel consisted of Sheehy and Williams along with Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman, and Planning Division Manager Luke Morris.
Interviews with both panels were conducted on Jan. 10, about two weeks prior to the council’s public hearing to make the appointments.
“It was very well thought out and well put together,” Sheehy said. “Kelly Williams, the City Clerk, and her team did a great job of putting the process together. We were able to meet with the applicants, learn about their skills and services they were willing to volunteer to the city, and we were also able to answer any questions that they may have regarding the roles of the various boards, committees or commissions that they were applying for. So I thought it was a great process, and one that I look forward to using going into the future.”
Prior to June 2020 it was common to have multiple positions open on the city’s boards, committees and commissions. When a citizen did submit an application it was generally the only application for the council to consider. But in June 2020 that trend changed quickly when 11 combined openings between the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Airport Advisory Board, and the Planning and Zoning Commission were all filled during a single council meeting, with a total of 20 applications for councilmembers to sift through. At that time, city officials attributed the increase in applications to the city doing more to advertise its openings.
Since then the council has had multiple applications to consider for every appointment it has made. The only board that has still struggled to remain full is the Board of Adjustment, which still has openings for one regular member and three alternate members.
“Over the last 12 to 18 months we have gotten some fantastic applicants and a great amount of interest from citizens wanting to serve on our boards, committees and commissions,” Sheehy said. “So we would go through the appointment process, but we wouldn’t really be able to have a good understanding of the skills that the applicants had. So we decided to have a panelist interview process so that we can engage in a conversation and learn more about the applicants to make a recommendation to council as a whole for approval. The end result is hopefully a more rewarding experience for the applicants that are volunteering their time, and also allowing the city to gain from this vast amount of knowledge that these applicants are bringing to the table.”
Although the panel is responsible for making a recommendation, councilmembers still receive a copy of each application and applicants are all invited to attend the council meeting to make a statement or answer questions from the council.
Feedback
During Tuesday’s meeting the council got a little bit of feedback on the new process from a couple of the applicants.
David Diaz had applied for the opening on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and went through the new interview process with the panel. Diaz went through the previous process about seven months ago when he was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“As one of the applicants, it was very well done and very professional,” Diaz said. “Great questions were asked by Mr. Kean, Michele, Kelly, and you Mayor. It was very well done, and it is a great system you have in place. It’s better than coming up here for 10 or 20 seconds, giving a quick hoorah, and hoping you get appointed.”
But implementing the new process did have a few hiccups. Tiffany Wilson told the council that she submitted her application to join the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 19 and was never told about any deadlines for the application to be received or informed of the new interview process which had already occurred by then. She said she also didn’t see any deadlines for applications posted anywhere.
Wilson’s application was forwarded to councilmembers for their consideration about four hours prior to the start of Tuesday’s council meeting.
Sheehy apologized to Wilson for the confusion and lack of clear guidelines this time around.
“With this new process going through an interview panel we will have deadlines set so that citizens know what to expect,” Sheehy said. “That was an oversight that we had going into this new process. But your application will remain on file, as all of our applications remain on file, and when another vacancy opens you will be notified.”
Sheehy also added that there will be additional openings on the commission in July as term limits are reached.
