The Lake Havasu City Police Department has noted an increase in vehicle thefts throughout the city throughout the past several months.
According to police, the thefts have primarily occurred at night, with thieves targeting vehicles that may be left unlocked while parked in residential areas.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department advises residents to secure their vehicles when leaving them unattended, and to lock vehicle doors when doing so. Vehicles should be positioned in well-lit areas when possible, and owners should remove valuable items from vehicles before exiting. The department also recommends that vehicle owners install motion lights and security cameras to further protect their property.
Police are asking residents to report suspicious activity by calling the department at 928-855-1171, or anonymously at 928-854-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via text by texting a message to “CRIMES” or 275637.
