Lake Havasu City plans to add 26 new full time positions to its staff next year including more police officers, firefighters, IT specialists, and a new code enforcement officer.
“We feel we have sufficient ongoing revenue coming in now that we can afford to do this to make sure we are maintaining our service levels,” Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the City Council during its budget work session last week.
Havasu’s public safety departments have the largest increases in the number of full time positions approved in the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 with 11 more in the fire department and six more in the police department than were included in the budget for this year. But both departments have found ways to mitigate the cost of adding those positions as well.
The proposed budget includes 11 more firefighter/paramedics in the budget for next year, but all of those additions are contingent on Havasu being awarded the SAFER Grant through FEMA that it applied for in February. Lake Havasu City applied for $4,044,545.77 through the grant which would be used to cover all of the additional firefighters’ salaries and associated benefits for three years. The city would only need to purchase the equipment those new hires will need to perform their duties. If the grant is denied, the additional firefighters would not be hired.
The proposed budget also includes a fulltime management analyst, which is the only added position in the fire department not associated with the SAFER grant. Meanwhile, an executive assistant position in the fire department was eliminated in the proposed budget for next year.
The police department has a total of six extra full time positions in the proposed budget than it has this year including three additional police officers – bringing the total up to 65 police officers approved in the budget. The plan would be to hire two new officers as trainees, and another more experienced officer from another police department. The proposed budget also adds two more records clerks to the department along with a detention officer. An additional public safety dispatch supervisor was also included in the proposed budget for the police department, but the number of dispatchers was reduced by one to compensate.
“It’s important to note that police did eliminate five part time positions to contribute to the funding of these additional positions,” Olsen said.
According to the proposed budget, the police have 8.5 “full time equivalent” positions – or roughly 340 hours’ worth of work performed by various part-time employees in any given week. That has been reduced to 3.5 full time equivalent positions budgeted for FY22-23.
IT
Havasu is also looking to beef up its tech-savvy with the addition of two new information technology employees for the Administrative Services Department – a programmer analyst and an infrastructure supervisor.
“The long term goal is to get the positions in place in IT to be of the most benefit as support for staff, in using all of our systems,” Olsen said. “As we get that staff on board and up to speed, hopefully we will have the ability to have fewer third-party contracts.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she knows that hiring IT professionals has been particularly challenging over the past couple years.
“Are we going to be able to find those specific people, or are we going to need to bring them in at a lower level and work with them to train them through these third party vendors in order to have them in house to help us on the technology side?” Coke asked.
Olsen said they are hopeful that they will be able to find qualified candidates who are either willing to move to Havasu or who live in town already, but they are trying to come up with alternatives if that proves to be difficult.
“We are working as a staff and working with human resources to make sure that we can go in whatever direction we need to, based on the outcome of each recruitment,” Olsen said. “We may try all of those methods, depending on how each recruitment goes.”
Code enforcement officer
The proposed budget for FY22-23 also includes an additional code enforcement officer, which was a priority for the council during its annual planning session in early February.
During the planning session, Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council that Havasu currently has only one code enforcement officer in the entire city. But Morris said the number of code enforcement complaints received by the city, which require a code enforcement officer to follow up on, has been increasing quickly in the last couple years from 685 in 2019 up to 752 in 2020 and 795 in 2021.
The added code enforcement officer is expected to make the city more responsive and efficient in following up on complaints received, but at least for now the City Council has said it wants to stick with the city’s current reactive approach rather than becoming more proactive. The reactive approach means the city only investigates code violations after it receives a complaint.
Public works and other new positions
Havasu’s proposed FY22-23 budget also adds a couple new positions in the public works department, including a maintenance technician to help boost the department’s manpower as it takes over responsibility for facility maintenance throughout the city. Currently many of the departments have money available in their own budgets for upkeep of the facility they use, but those funds and maintenance efforts will now be centralized in the public works department. The public works department is also adding a regulatory compliance/water quality specialist.
The Administrative Service Department is adding a business analyst and an accountant. The municipal court is adding a case management clerk, and human resources has a safety coordinator in the proposed budget.
Coke, who has been on the City Council since 2012, noted that the city is currently struggling to fill the some of the positions that are already approved in the budget for this year.
“We have more positions available now than I have seen in a long time. I know recruitment is tough,” Coke said. “So I’m wondering where we are at with that.”
Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimelton admitted that recruiting new employees has been a challenge for the city throughout the fiscal year. She said the city has averaged between 30 and 50 vacant staff positions per week throughout all of its department combined.
“We have some areas that are way more difficult to recruit for than others – the IT positions being some of those along with public works, water, and wastewater positions,” Kimelton said. “The truth of the matter is the current wage issues are a real problem because we are getting people that want to come in to work here, and are willing to move here, but the wages they are asking for are above the top of our pay ranges. So it is a challenge, and it will continue to be that.”
