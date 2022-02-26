Affordable housing has become a bit of a buzzword in Lake Havasu City as the average cost to buy and rent a home have both shot up over the past couple years.
Many local businesses, regardless of industry, have reported troubles hiring new employees — especially from outside the area — due to their inability to find a place to live in Havasu in their price range.
Simply put, Havasu needs more housing and especially housing that is attainable for service industry workers that tourist-based economies like Lake Havasu City’s rely upon. How much more housing does Havasu need? Where does it make the most sense to put that housing? Those are currently open questions. But the Partnership for Economic Development is looking for answers.
“Our community really needs a third-party assessment to distill the data,” said PED Executive Director James Gray. “Everyone in our community has anecdotal stories of our housing issue. We know the problem exists, but without quantifiable data to express, it becomes harder for both the private and public sector to apply for grant dollars or other programs.”
Last week the PED hired Elliott Pollack & Company of Scottsdale to conduct an affordable housing study of Lake Havasu City and the surrounding area that is expected to help quantify the local housing issues with hard data, and create a road map for how to close the housing gap in Havasu. The PED is paying Elliott & Pollack $35,600 for their services, and the study is expected to take six months to complete.
“What we have asked for from Elliot Pollack is a hybrid — we want solutions both on the public sector and on the private sector,” Gray told the City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. “We want them all in the plan.”
Gray said the housing needs assessment will be focused on Lake Havasu City, but the scope of the study will expand beyond the city limits. He said surrounding areas, mostly on the north side of town – extending through the SR95 corridor to I-40.
“We couldn’t just study Lake Havasu City – if we did there is not enough land,” Gray told the council. “We need that corridor, and we need to understand the alternatives, the infrastructure, and what is available.”
Gray said a more complete understanding of the housing challenges Havasu faces will allow city officials to make more informed decisions about how to address them. But he said just as importantly, having hard data about the challenges will help private investors and developers attract grants.
Step by step
According to Gray’s presentation during the council meeting on Tuesday, the scope of the housing study includes seven tasks for Elliot Pollack.
The first task will be data collection and analysis, which will include exploring the demographics of the city and its growth forecasts in the coming years. The next step listed is economic analysis of the region.
Task number three is outreach, which will include a Community Task Force. During the meeting, Gray mentioned the Lake Havasu City Association of Realtors, along with Mohave County PED Director Tami Ursenbach and Mohave Community Services Director Michael Smith as future task force members. Gray said one of the major goals of the task force initially will be to help Elliott Pollack with gathering data and create the local relationships needed to inform their study.
The fourth task listed is to analyze the housing market demand, and the housing gap, based on the data they collected. After that the study will review land use and policy documents in the city limits and applicable areas of the county.
Task number six is to identify the major housing issues in and around Havasu, including examining the local barriers to developing affordable housing and the impact of short term vacation rentals on the larger housing market.
Finally, Elliott & Pollack will put all of their work together into an action plan that will lay out steps that can be taken by city and county leaders, as well as private industry, to begin to address the problem. Gray said the contract includes a presentation of the final report to be delivered by Elliott Pollack. Although the location of that presentation is still to be determined, Gray said it will be publically available.
“Whether the presentation is in front of the PED Board of Directors, Planning and Zoning Commission, or the City Council, the findings will be made public,” he said. “Understanding the data and hearing their action plan for potential solutions for both the private sector and the public sector is information for the entire community to digest and understand.”
"Havasu needs housing that is attainable for service industry workers. How much more housing does Havasu need? Where does it make the most sense to put that housing?" Those questions have already been beat to death with nothing but rhetoric." But the Partnership for Economic Development is looking for answers." Really?! As usual the PED's ship is sinking and it is too late to launch the life boats. The sky opened and the revelation was manufactured homes on rented dirt with HOA's and/or mini-homes, unfortunately $200-$300k+ housing is not affordable! Now the PED, who should know better, seeks another costly study with unattainable solutions!
Once again, a "third Party consultant", really? Pretty sure we all know the problem, and the cure...for free. The bigger problem is long term rentals..there are none, and if one comes up, what used to be $900-$1200 is now $1500-3000. That's not affordable. Rentals come first, because workers have to start somewhere, and purchases come later, as they establish themselves. What's so hard about all this that we need some company to tell us what the problem is??
Let's first figure out how much an affordable house will cost an average LHC home buyer. Let's assume the average couple would make 75k a year (before taxes) in LHC. If they spend 25% of their income on housing that means they could afford a 275k home. That would be a $1550 a month payment that includes taxes and insurance. In todays world of inflation they would probably have to work a second job to have a reasonable living.
Another question I have is who is going to be occupying the homes slated for this 130+ housing addition that is being planned. A home owner there would actually pay more a month than owning a home of similar value. You have to figure in rent and a higher interest rate for a modular type home.
Now a final question. Who would be willing to build reasonable size home for 275k including lot and all city hookups?
The problem seems to be the Citys desire to continue to attract parttime residents to the city. Hence property values are going up. Cheaper housing will only be sucked up by that same parttime group unless the city mandates new unit be set asde for low income fultime residents. This approach would be seen as unfair to developers and would be a political challenge for our pro developer city council.
