The Lake Havasu City Council will take another look at the water and sewer rates that were revamped and instituted on July 1, then revised again in October to lessen some unexpectedly high sewer rate increases for multifamily properties and RV Parks.
The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, prior to the regular meeting, where members are expected to vote to adjourn to executive session. In the executive session the council will be able to discuss or consult with the city attorney for legal advice pertaining to the water and wastewater rate study. The utility rate study was completed by Willdan Financial Services last fiscal year and used as the basis for the new rates.
The utility rate changes this year were the first time in about a decade that water and sewer rates in Havasu were changed. The city was spurred to look at the rates because the city’s Irrigation and Drainage District is set to expire on July 1, 2022. The IDD has been used to subsidize the city’s water service through a property tax assessment on residents within the district’s boundaries. The IDD has been producing about $5.8 million each year, which goes towards funding the city’s water service, and the assessment will be removed from property taxes starting next fiscal year.
Willdan Financial Services’ analysis of the city’s water and sewer systems found that Havasu would need to raise an additional $10 million per year – about $7 million for water and $3 million for sewer – in order to maintain and improve its non-profit water and sewer utilities.
After the new rates were instituted on July 1, many multifamily residents complained to the city that their sewer bills had increase substantially – sometimes two or three times what their bills had been before the changes.
The council discussed ways to provide relief to both multifamily residents and RV parks – which also saw a significant increase in sewer rates – during its meeting on Oct. 26. The public hearing lasted 3.5 hours and heard four separate motions before a split City Council voted 4-3 to reduce the base sewer charge for apartments by $20 per unit, and the base charge for condos and other multifamily developments by $30 per unit. The council also reduced the base charge for RV parks by $20 per space.
Councilmembers said during the meeting they saw the revisions as a temporary fix in order to provide immediate relief from the steep increase in sewer charges for those customers, but noted that the utility rates would need to be revisited.
During that meeting, councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michele Lin, and Comeron Moses cast the dissenting votes. All three councilmembers had previously voted to support Campbell’s motion to table all of the changes to the utility rates, and revert back to the rates used prior to July 1.
The special session is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. in the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. If any action is taken as a result of the executive session, it would need to be done during a public hearing at the conclusion of the executive session.
