Lake Havasu City’s new vacation rental ordinance has been in effect for about a month, and officials say city staff has been working hard to ensure that all short term rental properties comply with the new regulations.
One of the major parts of a new state statute passed by the Arizona Legislature last year allowed Havasu and other cities and towns to create a local registration process for short term rentals in the community. Knudson said the city has sent letters out to known short term rental owners in Lake Havasu City and city staff has been working to get all of the vacation rental properties registered.
Knudson said through the first month, Havasu has roughly 800 to 900 short term rental properties registered or close to completing the registration process. He said the city’s initial focus as the new ordinance takes effect is gaining compliance.
“The local registration process for short term rentals is brand new to Havasu,” Knudson said. “The initial inception of this process takes some time for short term rental owners to understand what is happening and why, and to complete that application.”
The ordinance, passed by the City Council in November, instituted all of the new tools allowed to cities by the state legislature under a bill that was passed during the 2022 Legislative Session. In addition to registration, the ordinance also requires that vacation rentals notify all immediately adjacent single family residential neighbors of their permit number, address, and emergency contact information prior to offering the property for rent. The ordinance also:
- Requires that a property post a notice inside the front door laying out the expectations of renters in residential neighborhoods.
- Requires that the license number be displayed on advertisements for the property.
- Implements the maximum penalties allowed by state statute for violations.
- Establishes a minimum liability insurance requirement.
- Allows a short term rental license to be suspended for up to 12-months under specific circumstances, as allowed by state statute.
“This is a brand new process. Legislation at the state level changed last year, so then the city updated our ordinance in reaction to the changes in state legislation.” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are asking our short term rental owners to post a notice on the inside of their property, to register, and to abide by a few things identified in that ordinance. We are also discussing possible random inspections for short term rental properties. So we are going to be asking our short term rental properties to be responsible and to abide by the rules, then looking at ways to ensure that those rules are being followed by our short term rental owners through random inspections.”
The ordinance allows a $1,000 penalty for every month that a short term rental property fails to apply for a permit, within 30 days of receiving a written notice of the failure.
Any other violation of the ordinance is considered a civil offense, punishable as a class one misdemeanor. The penalties vary based on the number of violations related to the same vacation rental property within a 12-month period. A first offence results in a fine of $500 or one night’s rent – whichever is greater. The second offense is $1,000 or two nights rent. Three or more violations in 12 months results in a fine of $3,500 or three nights’ rent.
More information about the new ordinance and registration process is available online at lhcaz.gov/vacation-rentals.
Hotline for questions or complaints
Havasu has established a hotline – 928-466-4323 – for members of the public to call with questions or to report non-emergency related issues. The city also has an online concern form to submit questions or complaints electronically on its website at lhcaz.gov/vacation-rentals.
If a resident knows or suspects that a property is operating as a short term rental but isn’t registered, they can call the hotline to check on the registration status and report their suspicions. Residents can also call the hotline to obtain the contact information for the 24-hour emergency contact that each rental property is required to provide, or report other non-emergency complaints.
But Knudson said the hotline is not meant as a substitute for the police.
“If there is a crime being committed at that time, then contact the PD – that will trump every situation,” Knudson said. “If there is a violation of the noise ordinance, some type of lewd activity, or anything that would be a violation call the police. Whether it’s a property owner with a short term rental or a property owner with their own residence, and they are causing too much noise or causing a disturbance, you should contact PD if there is ongoing activity. If you have questions about who the 24-hour contact is, or if the short term rental is registered then contact the hotline.”
Emergency point-of-contact
Knudson said the required 24-hour emergency contact is meant as a way to improve communication between the short term rental and the surrounding neighborhood. Although such contacts have previously been required in Havasu, the new ordinance requires that they be made public.
Due to the requirements in state statute, Havasu’s ordinance can only require that neighbors immediately adjacent to the rental property be provided the 24-hour contact by the property owner. But Knudson said the ordinance also stipulates that the contact is public information. That means that a neighbor can call the hotline to get the 24-hour emergency contact even if the rental is two doors down, a block away, or even on the other side of town.
“We are working on the best way to get that information out, but that is part of the process,” Knudson said. “We think that the best way to manage the short term rental properties that are offenders is to get that 24-hour contact in the neighbors and provide the necessary enforcement to ensure that the 24-hour contact is responsive to the neighborhood. That is the approach that we are making a priority.”
Notice to renters
Havasu’s ordinance requires that each short term rental property post a notice inside the front door of the property that lays out the expectations of the renters.
“You are expected to respect those who live in this neighborhood,” the notice starts. “The neighbors have the contact information for your emergency point of contact and are encouraged to contact them if activity at this rental disturbs the peace in the neighborhood or otherwise violates and federal, state or local laws, resulting in the possible immediate eviction of all occupants and loss of your deposit.”
The notice goes on to list possible violations including obstruction of public streets, illegal use of fireworks, serving alcohol to minors, noise, obscenity, nude or topless dancing, other adult oriented businesses and more.
“We are hoping that is going to have an impact in the behavior of the renters,” Knudson said. “Hopefully that sends that message to renters who need it to be respectful. We want them to enjoy their time in Lake Havasu City, but they need to be respectful of the neighborhood.”
