Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Born and raised in Lake Havasu City and ready to start her life in the Marine Corp, Monica Viramontes is nearing the end of her senior year at LHHS and inching closer to graduation day. Here’s a look at one of Havasu’s own Class of 2020 as she continues her work with Mile Markers and prepares for boot camp.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory would be the first day of my freshman year.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My post-graduation plan is to continue with the job I have currently and train for the Marine Corp until I go to boot camp. I currently work at Mile Markers. I basically take care of beautiful young little humans that have disabilities. During school days, I watch them as an after school program. However, this program goes on all year long. Mile Markers is an amazing place to work at — truly a privilege to have the job I have.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice to freshmen would be to put effort into school and respect your teachers, as well as communication with counselors. There are many opportunities and classes available to take advantage of to benefit themselves.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Going through this pandemic taught me about how different people react during times of stress.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: My shout-out would go to Mrs. Anderson. She is the most realest and most caring teacher in that school. Not only does she care about teaching, but she genuinely cares about how we, the students, are doing in life. She takes the time to ask people if they are OK and such. She makes a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.