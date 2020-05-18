Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Angel Gomez is nearing graduation day with the rest of his fellow Lake Havasu High School seniors. Gomez grew up in Santa Rosa, California, but moved to Havasu with his mom, dad and two older sisters when he was just 3 years old. He’s now preparing for life after high school and the path to becoming a U.S. Marine.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory was the first day of freshman year and the ending of senior year.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My post-graduation plan is to continue working my current job at Martini Bay and prepare myself for boot camp to earn the title of becoming a U.S. Marine.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for incoming freshmen is to put effort into your school work and enjoy your four years of high school because it’s going to go by real quick. Further yourself to make your future.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Going through this pandemic taught me how much I miss the gym and how different people react during a time of stress.
