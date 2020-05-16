Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Of the many places he’s lived growing up, including Phoenix and Grand Junction, Colorado, Lake Havasu City is senior Carlos Gastelum’s favorite place so far. He said he’s made great friends here and wouldn’t be making the life choices he is making now had it not been for living and learning in this city. At Lake Havasu High School, he’s involved in National Honors Society, Student Council, Math Club and We The People. Gastelum is a hard worker and never makes it a secret that his goal is to be the very best he can be in whatever he does.
“It’s not about making goals,” he said. “It’s about reaching your goals. The efforts that you show today will be the benefit that you see in your future.”
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory was winning the Unit Prize for the We The People competition. We were going into the competition as the underdogs, and we put our best efforts into our presentations. The entire class worked so hard for this competition and for us. To bring home a prize not only demonstrated the amount of work my group put in, it also was a reward for all of the student’s efforts we put into this competition.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I will be enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and working in the Communications MOS Field. Along with being an Active Duty Marine, I will be working to get my Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science while on active duty.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for incoming freshmen is to always put their maximum effort in whatever they do in these next four years. These next four years will be a phase of growth and it will allow students find their passion and strive for what they want.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: It has really taught me how so many things are taken for granted. It is important for all of us to be grateful for what you have every single day because you never know what can happen. This pandemic has changed the lives of many people, and may change the way we do things as a society for the long run. This is a time for all of us to do our part and stay safe so we can defeat this virus.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: Many teachers have made my high school life an enjoyable experience. Mr. Olsen, Mr. Barney, Mr. Zemojtel, Mrs. Wylie, Mrs. Thompson and Mrs. Locatis are all teachers that have played a part in my success in high school. Not only are they great teachers, but they are also great people. I had great moments in their classrooms and I will truly miss them.
