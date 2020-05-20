Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald has introduced readers to selected seniors in each edition for two weeks.
Lake Havasu City local through and through, Carlos Martinez has big plans for his future. He is involved in his church’s youth group, and he hopes one day to become a cardiologist. Today, he graduates from Lake Havasu High School with his fellow seniors from Havasu’s Class of 2020.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory was when we had a Taco Tuesday party in my math teacher’s class.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My post-graduation plan is to attend ASU Tempe and major in biochemistry.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for freshmen would be to challenge themselves and to attempt to take harder classes.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: I have learned from this pandemic that toilet paper is scarce.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I’d like to shout-out all the teachers I love. They all know who they are.
