Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Claire Killian moved to Lake Havasu City when she was 5 years old. Now, she’s getting ready to graduate this week from Lake Havasu High School. Killian is the president of Drama Club, a member of Educational Tour Group, and a member of National Honor Society. You might have seen her on stage at Grace Arts Live – she’s been performing there since she was in second grade.
She’s also her dad’s favorite child, she said, adding, “He openly states this all the time, mostly to make my sisters mad.”
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: Earlier this year I went on the National Honor Society Disney trip with my best friend. We have so many inside jokes from that trip.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I’m taking a gap year to work and take classes at Mohave Community College. After that, I plan on majoring in theatre at a university.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: Success looks different for everyone, don’t judge your successes based on someone else’s. You’re going to feel like other people are doing better than you but the most important thing you can do is focus on doing your best and what’s best for you.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: I’ve learned that sometimes what seems like the end of your world as you know it can open up the most amazing opportunities.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I would like to shout out my first grade teacher at Jamaica, Mrs. Olsen. I have always remembered her classroom as a loving environment and she would always celebrate my successes both in and out of school. I’d also like to shout out Mrs. Domek. I always felt welcome in her classroom and she was always so kind and lifted me up in ways she may not even know.
