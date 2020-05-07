Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Jasmine Salinas is a senior at Lake Havasu High School with a big goal — to help people in need across the globe, including as many hospitals as she can in other countries. She was raised in Parker for a few years before moving back to Havasu, where she was born. In high school, she was involved in Interact, HOSA, and S-Club. She also took two CTE courses — Certified Nursing Assistant (where she obtained her licensed certification) and Sports Medicine. In her down time, she enjoys playing video games with online friends and reading manga. This easy-going, independent and hard-working student dedicates all of her current and future accomplishments to her dad, who passed away six months ago.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory is the pep assemblies.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My plan after high school is attending Grand Canyon University to earn a bachelor in pre-physician studies.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice to the incoming freshmen is to not fall behind on classes, talk to your counselors about future classes, be organized and always set goals for yourself throughout the year.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Going through this pandemic has taught me to never take life for granted and to appreciate life way more than before.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I want to give a huge shout-out to Mrs.Rose-Johnson, Mrs. Darnell, Mrs.Gray, Mrs.Esmay Mrs.Schweigert, Mr.Olsen, Mrs. Becker and especially Mrs.Tammy Knight. All these amazing teachers and people have taught me many amazing things, and each one of them made me appreciate their subject more.
One smart young lady!!!!! Good job!
