Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Kelsee Sneed grew up in San Dimas, California, and moved to Lake Havasu City when she was 9 years old. After a busy senior year on the varsity swim team, in Yearbook, National Honor Society, Freshmen Mentor Club, and We The People, she’ll be graduating from Lake Havasu High School next Thursday.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory was driving to the last Golden Shovel game in Mohave with my best friends. It was such a fun experience to be able to travel there with them and support our football team.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: After graduation, I plan on attending Arizona State University in Tempe to study Graphic Design.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice to the incoming freshmen is to never take anything for granted! I never believed it whenever someone told me this, but high school really does go by in the blink of an eye, so take advantage of every single moment.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: After going through this pandemic, I would say that I have learned to never take anything for granted. So many experiences were taken from me and my fellow classmates that we had no control over, and our last day of high school passed us by without any warning. Going forward in life, I will take advantage of every moment I have with my family and friends, because all things come to an end, and you really never know when that will be.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
I would like to give a shout-out to Mrs. Norman, my Digital Communications/Yearbook teacher. I was her student all four years of high school, and spent the majority of my time in her room. Thank you Mrs. Norman for always pushing me to my limits, and helping me realize things that I was capable of that I never dreamed I could be. From walking into your class on the first day of freshman year as a shy, quiet girl to my senior year as Editor-In-Chief of the class, I owe a lot of what made me into the person I am today to you and your class. Thank you for everything, I’m going to miss you so much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.