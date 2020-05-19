Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Kitana Ford was born in Phoenix and moved a lot when she was younger, but she’s been a Lake Havasu City local for most of her life. At Lake Havasu High School, Ford joined HOSA her senior year, and she also took the certified nursing assistant class at Mohave Community College, which involved class every Wednesday and Friday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. She was also involved in the print journalism class all four years, and it was through this class that she found a new love — the U.S. Navy.
During her junior year, she interviewed Weston Clark, a Navy recruiter.
“During the interview, he said that the Navy serves as the ambassador for the world, and whenever a world disaster or tragedy occurs the Navy is there to help rebuild houses, treat its citizens, provide food and water, and provide whatever aid is necessary,” she recalled.
That hit home for her, as she’s always wanted to work in the medical field. Her school counselor told her about the USNS Comfort, which can house up to 1,000 patients.
“From that point on, it became my dream to serve as a Navy nurse on the USNS Comfort one day,” she said. That’s her goal as she prepares to graduate from LHHS and start the next chapter of her life.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory would have to be the last print team bonding that I went to. I feel like the group that we had this year became a family. We were able to open up to each other, form connections and push each other to grow. We supported each other outside of school, and I watched myself grow as an individual in that class because of the people that I formed friendships with.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: After graduation, I will be attending Grand Canyon University with a major in nursing and a minor in ROTC. I will be in the accelerated nursing program, so I should graduate within three to three and a half years.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice to incoming freshmen is to take advantage of what the school offers you. My school counselor, teachers and the career center acted as my support system throughout high school, and because of them, I was blessed to have so many opportunities. High school can be challenging at times. Not everyone will support you and you will always have critics no matter what you choose to do, but it’s important to choose joy whenever you get the chance, pursue your passion and choose what is in your best interest.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: The pandemic has taught me to appreciate what I have. Although my senior year did not go as planned, I’m grateful for all the opportunities I was given whether I was able to pursue them or not. It also reaffirmed my passion for nursing. Throughout this entire pandemic, I’ve wished that I could have been in the front lines among the other nurses in order to serve and heal others.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: All my teachers this year impacted me in different ways, they truly did. However, three out of the five teachers I had this year impacted me the most. Mrs. Norman, my journalism teacher, has been my teacher for all four years of high school. She really pushed me to go outside of my comfort zone, and her class awakened a passion for writing in me. Even though her class was probably the most stressful class I had, I loved coming to her class every day, and because of print, I gained some of my most unforgettable memories.
Mrs. Becker, my DE medical terminology and DE anatomy teacher, pushed me to do better as a student. There was never a day that I went without homework in her class, but because of her I learned the meaning of hard work. She’s the reason that I’m excited to go into the medical field and I will never forget how much faith she had in me.
Mr. Anderson, my AP Psychology teacher, put his heart and soul into teaching. I looked forward to his lectures, tangents and life stories every morning. He understood that we all had our own challenges and he accommodated for every one of his students. He is the most generous person I’ve ever met and I hope the students he has next year put as much effort into his class as he puts into his lectures.
