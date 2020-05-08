EDITOR'S NOTE: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Lake Havasu High School senior Madison Shaw may have grown up in Santa Clarita, California, but she and her family have been coming to Lake Havasu since she was just a baby. They made the move to Havasu in 2016 when Shaw was a freshman. She’s now the Choir Club President at LHHS and getting ready to graduate on May 21.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite memories of high school were the choir concerts! They were so well put together and so fun to perform in.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I plan to go to NAU with the Lumberjack Scholarship for Elementary and Special Education.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for freshmen would be don’t skip on grades because every single class from freshman to senior year matters and can affect you, so try to take them seriously.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: This pandemic has taught me that not everything is going to be perfect in life and that you just have to move past it and become a better person because of it.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: Mrs Domek! She is the choir, guitar and music appreciation/theory teacher at the high school. She is just the most supportive teacher ever. She really helped me gain confidence in my voice and she’s done the same for countless others. I have endless admiration for her. She is such an amazing person and someone great to talk to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.